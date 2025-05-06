In This Moment Announce 2025 Hell Hath No Fury Tour

(SRO) In This Moment announced their 2025 Hell Hath No Fury Tour. The 22-city tour kicks off on July 16 at Epic Events Center in Green Bay making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, Memphis, Detroit and more before wrapping up in Atlantic City at Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City on August 16.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 9 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
In This Moment also recently joined forces with their new label, Better Noise Music, and are working on new music. Follow the band on your favorite platform for new music updates as they are announced.
IN THIS MOMENT 2025 - HELL HATH NO FURY TOUR DATES:
Wed Jul 16 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center
Fri Jul 18 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest +
Sat Jul 19 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater
Sun Jul 20 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival +
Tue Jul 22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Wed Jul 23 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
Thu Jul 24 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Sat Jul 26 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove
Sun Jul 27 - Denver, CO - Unhinged Fest +
Tue Jul 29 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
Wed Jul 30 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Sound Stage
Fri Aug 01 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino - Back Waters Stage
Sat Aug 02 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sun Aug 03 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre
Tue Aug 05 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Theater
Wed Aug 06 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors Theatre
Fri Aug 08 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
Sat Aug 09 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe
Sun Aug 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Tue Aug 12 - Richmond, VA - The National
Thu Aug 14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
Fri Aug 15 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live!
Sat Aug 16 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City
+Festival Date
