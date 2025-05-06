In This Moment Announce 2025 Hell Hath No Fury Tour

(SRO) In This Moment announced their 2025 Hell Hath No Fury Tour. The 22-city tour kicks off on July 16 at Epic Events Center in Green Bay making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, Memphis, Detroit and more before wrapping up in Atlantic City at Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City on August 16.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 9 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

In This Moment also recently joined forces with their new label, Better Noise Music, and are working on new music. Follow the band on your favorite platform for new music updates as they are announced.

IN THIS MOMENT 2025 - HELL HATH NO FURY TOUR DATES:

Wed Jul 16 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

Fri Jul 18 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest +

Sat Jul 19 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater

Sun Jul 20 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival +

Tue Jul 22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Wed Jul 23 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

Thu Jul 24 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Sat Jul 26 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

Sun Jul 27 - Denver, CO - Unhinged Fest +

Tue Jul 29 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

Wed Jul 30 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Sound Stage

Fri Aug 01 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino - Back Waters Stage

Sat Aug 02 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sun Aug 03 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre

Tue Aug 05 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Theater

Wed Aug 06 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors Theatre

Fri Aug 08 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

Sat Aug 09 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe

Sun Aug 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Tue Aug 12 - Richmond, VA - The National

Thu Aug 14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

Fri Aug 15 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live!

Sat Aug 16 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City

+Festival Date

Related Stories

Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World' This Week

In This Moment Announce The GODMODE Tour Part 2

Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment Announce Kiss of Death Tour Part 2, A Sequel

Jelly Roll Delivering 'Halfway To Hell' This Month

News > In This Moment