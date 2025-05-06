.

Inglorious Release 'Stand' Video

(FP) Inglorious are pleased to share their new single "Stand," taken from the highly anticipated new studio album, 'V,' out on June 6th, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl. The new single is accompanied by a music video.

Lead singer Nathan James described the track by saying: "'Stand' is probably the grooviest INGLORIOUS song to date. It has all the classic Inglorious bits. Big riffs and a sing-along chorus. But in a totally different way to anything we've done before. Colin played me the riff and I instantly said, 'This is gonna be a single.' So proud of this tune. Everyone played great on this track. Very proud of it. Crank it up and enjoy!"

Bassist Colin Parkinson added: "'Stand' was written entirely on bass a few years ago during the pandemic. It was initially about wanting to be back around nature rather than around the day-to-day grind in a city, especially at that time. It was a song that I never thought could work with INGLORIOUS, to be honest. But I played it to Nathan after the last demo session, and he loved it. I then sent him the lyrics I had, and he changed them into something more updated and suited to how he was feeling. It's turned out great and is one of my favorite songs on the album!"

