Joan Announce Tour Dates With Bloc Party And Release New Song With EPEX

(MUSES) Beloved alt-pop duo joan-Alan Benjamin Thomas and Steven Rutherford-are kicking off another exciting chapter in 2025 with two major announcements. Today, the band shares their feature on K-pop group EPEX's new single "so nice," out now alongside a vibrant official music video.

Written and produced by joan, the track showcases their distinct sonic style and introduces a fresh creative partnership. Additionally, joan will once again hit the road this spring, joining Bloc Party on select North American tour dates. The run kicks off May 30 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway and includes a highly anticipated stop at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium for the "20 Years of Bloc Party: Silent Alarm & Greatest Hits" celebration.

"Last fall, we got tagged in a video of YEWANG from EPEX singing one of our songs. We had been on a huge K-pop kick around that time and literally had just listened to "UNIVERSE." We connected with each other and ended up dreaming about writing a song for them, and "So Nice" came out of that. We wrote it specifically for them, and we were so honored when they said they wanted to record it for their project. When they asked us to feature on it, it was an immediate "YES", and then when they asked us to fly that next week to shoot a music video together, it was an even more immediate yes. We're so excited and honored to have written and produced this track, and cannot believe that the EPEX boys let us be on it as well. Hope you love it." - joan

This follows the duo's spring headline run, "the close friends tour," and a series of recent singles including "face," "magic," "eyes," and "heartbodymindsoul," building anticipation for their next full project. With over 200 million global streams and more than one million monthly listeners, joan continues to evolve their sound, all while staying rooted in the emotional honesty and sonic nostalgia that fans have come to love.

From debut EP portra to their full-length album superglue and their global touring history, including sold-out dates in Asia and support slots for COIN, The Aces, and MisterWives, joan are carving out a unique lane in the alternative pop scene.

TOUR DATES WITH BLOC PARTY:

May 30 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 31 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

June 2 Washington, DC The Anthem

June 4 Philadelphia, PA The Met

June 5 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

June 7 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

June 8 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed - Outdoors

