John K Launching SALT + LIGHT Tour: Part 1

(Epic) John K announces the SALT + LIGHT Tour: Part 1. The 21 date North American run kicks off on July 31 in Seattle, WA at Barboza with stops across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping on August 31st in John's hometown of Orlando, FL at The Social.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an artist pre-sale on May 7 at 10 AM local time, while a Spotify pre-sale begins May 8 at 10 AM local time. Tickets will be on-sale to the public on Friday, May 9 at 10 AM local time.

The tour supports John K's upcoming third studio album, due for release this year. The artist recently kicked the era off into high gear with the release of his recent single "Honey." The acclaimed track boasts an effortless display of the artist's versatility that showcases the best of his songwriting bonafides.

John's steady foray back into action has invigorated his global audience, which was solidified by an inspiring run of success over the last few years. In just a few short years, John achieved an opening role on the international One Republic Tour, toured with Marc E Bassy, sold out a crowd of 15,000-plus in Korea (where he is now a beloved pop star), and racked up over 1.3 billion streams of his material. His 2019 break-out single "if we never met" went multi-platinum, and he released two albums over the course of 2020 and 2021. Most recently, John K began to tease this new era of his artistry with the 2024 single "LOST," written before the birth of his second child.

Now, as he charges towards his anticipated third album, John reflects on the road to this point. "I've grown into becoming a father and a husband, and my music has truly grown with me," he says. "The goal is still timeless, classic, and story-driven songwriting, but I write from my heart not only for myself-but for my wife and my growing family as well."

SALT + LITE Tour: Part 1 dates

7/31/2025 - Seattle, WA Neumos - Barboza

8/1/2025 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

8/3/2025 - San Francisco, CA Brick & Mortar

8/5/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

8/6/2025 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues - San Diego - Voodoo Room

8/7/2025 - Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar - Music Hall

8/9/2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

8/10/2025 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

8/13/2025 - Saint Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub

8/14/2025 - Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen

8/16/2025 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

8/17/2025 - Columbus, OH - The Summit Music Hall

8/19/2025 - Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

8/21/2025 - New York, NY - The Mercury Lounge

8/22/2025 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East - Sonia

8/23/2025 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House

8/25/2025 - Madison, TN Eastside Bowl - The '58

8/26/2025 - Atlanta, GA Center Stage - Vinyl

8/28/2025 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas - Cambridge Room

8/29/2025 - Houston, TX House of Blues Houston - Bronze Peacock Room

8/31/2025 - Orlando, FL The Social

