Key Glock Reloads Glockaveli Album With Three New Tracks

(Republic) After dominating DSPs, earning acclaim, and making waves throughout the culture last week, multiplatinum-certified Memphis, TN rap superstar Key Glock reloads his acclaimed album, Glockaveli, with three brand new tracks available exclusively on streaming platforms as Glockaveli: The Don. Listen here.

As such, Key Glock delivers the next version of Glockaveli. Once again, he turns up solo with no features, bodying excellent production with his precise lyrical execution. The focus single "Money Habits" sees him dispense more street wisdom as flexes on the hard-hitting hook. "Going Hard" lives up to the promise of its title, while "All Dogs Go To Heaven" illuminates his penchant for poetic introspection uplifted by divine sonic eloquence.

Right out of the gate, the original Glockaveli crash landed at #1 on the Apple Music All Genre Chart and Hip-Hop Chart. It has effectively surged as the "#1 New Album on Apple Music All Weekend." Inciting tastemaker applause, Billboard spoke to him in-depth about the record, going on to profess, "Key Glock has quietly established himself as one of the biggest rap stars out of Memphis." HotNewHipHop hailed it as "a deeper phase in the Memphis rapper's creative development," and XXL raved, "The new effort finds Mr. Cutthroat delivering excellent lifestyle rap while putting on game." Perhaps, Baller Alert put it best, "'Glockaveli' is sure to be a standout in his catalog for years to come."

A bold and unfiltered statement, Glockaveli is Key Glock at his rawest - 18 tracks, zero features, and an unrelenting energy that turns pain into power and pressure into purpose. Recorded between New York, LA, Miami, and Paris, the album captures the inner thoughts of a man who's persevered and came out sharper, hungrier, and more locked-in than ever.

Leading the charge is the focus track "Blue Devil," where Glock pays homage to his Memphis roots with a fresh take on Three 6 Mafia's iconic "Stay Fly." He dominates the hulking beat and hypnotic horns with a quotable and commanding flow. Wielding disciplined and deft rhyme-craft, it culminates with a confident affirmation during the rich refrain, "I'm nothing like them. I put paper over pleasure...If it's about money, then you know I'm on it."

On "Made A Way," he takes stock of his journey so far through resounding gospel harmonies. In between, he looks back, "I still made my way. You can catch me on the private jet-long way from the Greyhound." Then, there's the lusty "She Ready." It represents yet another side of his sound altogether as a sample of Barbara Mason's soul classic "I'm Ready" melts into a call-and-response with Key Glock's bars.

From motivational anthems to street scriptures, Glockaveli is an impactful body of work - one that speaks to success earned through struggle, confidence honed through prolific output, and a throne ordained for Glock's arrival. Inspired by Tupac's Makaveli in title and spirit, it channels that same fearlessness and vision for legacy.

This is not just a new era - it's Key Glock stepping into his power.

He recently preceded the LP by unwrapping "The Grinch." Met with widespread applause, VIBE noted, "Glock's effortless flow and sharp confidence remind us why he's a force in modern rap." UPROXX proclaimed, "On his latest single, "The Grinch," Key Glock demonstrates just how emotionally cold he can be. Just with the beloved fictional character, Glock embraces the perceived power that comes along with a show of brute force."

This anthemic cut landed on the heels of "3AM in ToKEYo" and "No Sweat," which has already amassed north of 10 million global streams. In the latter's wake, Pitchfork cited Glockaveli among "The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2025." Plus, Brooklyn Vegan praised the song as "a fun dose of speaker-shaking, catchy Southern rap." HotNewHipHop professed, "Key Glock has found the sound that works for him, and continues to excel in that lane."

