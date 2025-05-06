.

KMFDM Revisit 'HAU RUCK' For 20th Anniversary

(RSPR) 'HAU RUCK 2025' is a 20th anniversary remixed edition of the classic album 'HAU RUCK', the fourteenth album by celebrated industrial rock band KMFDM. The original record had been recorded in Seattle and issued via Metropolis Records in September 2005. The reissue will be released on May 23rd.

While touring in support of its 2003 predecessor 'WWIII', band leader Sascha Konietzko had discussed the group's plans for their next album: "What we can all agree on, and I'm not saying we disagree on any other things, but everybody was pointing out that it should be really different. There are terms floating around such as, 'More noisy, more dance-y, more electronic and less butt rock."

The album was originally going to be titled 'FUBAR' in reference to the military acronym 'F***ed Up Beyond All Recognition/Repair'. However, that was abandoned in favour of 'HAU RUCK', which is German for 'heave-ho'.

'HAU RUCK' includes perennial fan favourite songs such as 'Professional Killer', 'Ready To Blow', 'Free Your Hate' and the title track.

