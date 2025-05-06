Luke Combs, Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat Lead ACL Festival Lineup

(C3) Austin City Limits Music Festival is thrilled to announce its 2025 all-star lineup featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit, Doechii, Feid, Cage the Elephant, and much, much more. The most anticipated lineup of the year also includes T-Pain, Empire of the Sun, Djo, Pierce the Veil (W2), Rilo Kiley (W2), Maren Morris (W1), Mk.gee, Zeds Dead, Sammy Virji, Polo & Pan, ROLE MODEL, and many more. The nine-stage, two weekend celebration of music and community will take place October 3-5 and October 10-13. 3-Day Tickets for both weekends went on sale today.
Every stage at Zilker Park offers a chance to find your next favorite band-or the chance to witness the rise of music's future legends. For instance, Luke Combs made his ACL Fest debut on the BMI stage in 2017 and returns this year as a headliner. 2025's lineup features an exciting list of must-see rising stars including Fujii Kaze (W2), ROLE MODEL, Gigi Perez, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso (W2), Olivia Dean, Yoke Lore, flowerovlove, Royal & The Serpent, Amble, Good Neighbours, Celeste (W1), and many more.
Deep in the heart of Texas, the spirit of ACL Fest thrives each year through an exceptional lineup of homegrown talent. This year's showcase of Texas natives features a diverse and dynamic mix, including Maren Morris (W1), Dylan Gossett, Tanner Usrey, Asleep at the Wheel (W1), INOHA (W1), Johnny Stimson (W2), SL Houser (W1), Geto Gala (W1), Farmer's Wife (W2), Alex Amen (W2), Shallowater (W2), Aaron Page (W1), Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective (W2), and Disciples of Christ (W1) and many more.
Chris Stapleton Leads Lineup For Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years Special
Willie Nelson Celebrates 50 Years of Austin City Limits
Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson and More For 50th Season of Austin City Limits
Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Kacey Musgraves and More For Austin City Limits
David Lee Roth Hitting The Road For Summer Tour- Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta' Debuts At No. 1- James North Americna Tour- Tesla Las Vegas Residency- more
David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3- Damiano David Rocks New Single 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio- more
Blake Shelton Takes 'Texas' To No. 1- Keith Urban To Receive ACM Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards- Russell Dickerson- Jessie Murph- more
Adam Lambert Cast as 'Judas' in Jesus Christ Superstar- Benson Boone Launching 'American Heart' North American Arena Tour- Selena Gomez and benny blanco- more
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Rush's Alex Lifeson Had Unbelievable Jam With Metallica Stars
The Joe Perry Project Launching Summer Tour
Tommy Emmanuel And Richard Thompson To Share Stage For First Time At Carnegie Hall
KMFDM Revisit 'HAU RUCK' For 20th Anniversary
Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Previews New Album With 'Laugh So Loud' Video
Rob Thomas Launching The All Night Days Tour This Summer
Warrant's Ultraphobic Getting Vinyl Release For 30th Anniversary
X Ambassadors To Celebrate 10 Years of VHS With Hometown Shows