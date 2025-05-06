Luke Combs, Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat Lead ACL Festival Lineup

(C3) Austin City Limits Music Festival is thrilled to announce its 2025 all-star lineup featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit, Doechii, Feid, Cage the Elephant, and much, much more. The most anticipated lineup of the year also includes T-Pain, Empire of the Sun, Djo, Pierce the Veil (W2), Rilo Kiley (W2), Maren Morris (W1), Mk.gee, Zeds Dead, Sammy Virji, Polo & Pan, ROLE MODEL, and many more. The nine-stage, two weekend celebration of music and community will take place October 3-5 and October 10-13. 3-Day Tickets for both weekends went on sale today.

Every stage at Zilker Park offers a chance to find your next favorite band-or the chance to witness the rise of music's future legends. For instance, Luke Combs made his ACL Fest debut on the BMI stage in 2017 and returns this year as a headliner. 2025's lineup features an exciting list of must-see rising stars including Fujii Kaze (W2), ROLE MODEL, Gigi Perez, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso (W2), Olivia Dean, Yoke Lore, flowerovlove, Royal & The Serpent, Amble, Good Neighbours, Celeste (W1), and many more.

Deep in the heart of Texas, the spirit of ACL Fest thrives each year through an exceptional lineup of homegrown talent. This year's showcase of Texas natives features a diverse and dynamic mix, including Maren Morris (W1), Dylan Gossett, Tanner Usrey, Asleep at the Wheel (W1), INOHA (W1), Johnny Stimson (W2), SL Houser (W1), Geto Gala (W1), Farmer's Wife (W2), Alex Amen (W2), Shallowater (W2), Aaron Page (W1), Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective (W2), and Disciples of Christ (W1) and many more.

