Marianas Trench Recruit The Summer Set and senses For Force of Nature Tour

(Live Nation) Multi-platinum-selling Canadian pop-rock band Marianas Trench is thrilled to announce the continuation of their 'Force of Nature' Tour featuring special guests The Summer Set and senses.
Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on September 21 at Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre in Indianapolis making stops across the U.S. in Detroit, Portland, Houston and more before wrapping up in Santa Cruz at The Catalyst on October 22.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting a fan club presale beginning Tuesday, May 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 9 at 10am local time.
FORCE OF NATURE 2025 TOUR DATES:
Sun Sep 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
Tue Sep 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Thu Sep 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Fri Sep 26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Sun Sep 28 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
Tue Sep 30 - Albany, NY - Empire Live%
Wed Oct 01 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
Fri Oct 03 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sat Oct 04 - Portland, ME - Aura
Sun Oct 05 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
Tue Oct 07 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall
Thu Oct 09 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Fri Oct 10 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE%
Sat Oct 11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Mon Oct 13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
Wed Oct 15 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
Fri Oct 17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre%
Sun Oct 19 - San Diego, CA - SOMA*
Tue Oct 21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Wed Oct 22 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst%
* - without The Summer Set
% - Not A Live Nation Date
