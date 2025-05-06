Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Previews New Album With 'Laugh So Loud' Video

(SPPR) English songwriter-guitarist Duncan Lloyd presents his invigorating single 'Laugh So Loud', the first taste from his new 'Unwound' album, forthcoming via Reveal Records.

Featuring a guest appearance by Joe Boyer (Cloud Nothings, Autopolitan) and accompanied by an adrenaline-rush of a video, this song is about self-doubt and passing things off as being fine.

A critically acclaimed solo artist, Lloyd is the primary musician behind internationally renowned art-rockers Maximo Park and also a member and co-writer (with Sarah Suri) in the indie band Nano Kino. Through a career spanning over two decades, Duncan Lloyd is a Mercury Music Prize nominee, has won an NME award, had A-listed singles at BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music (including lyric of the year), and has seen success with worldwide platinum and gold selling records. His songs have featured on eight hit albums with Maximo Park, consistently charting in the Top 10 U.K.

"I wanted to hear something urgent yet melodic. Lyrically, it is about doubt. There is a lot of pretending things are fine and hiding from the reality of the world outside or not discussing the real problems publically for fear of reprisal, so itʼs a reaction to the sedentary state of mind," says Duncan Lloyd.

"In public, all your secrets go to sleep etc. I lent my guitar to a friend and found it plugged into an old VOX amp one morning at the rehearsal room, the amp sounded so good that the song materialised as I played through it. It has a certain spirit akin to the early 90's, heavy then it drops with a vocal on the bridge reminiscent of Midwest bands from a similar period. Featuring Joe Boyer (ex- Cloud Nothings / Autopolitan) on the other guitar."

Duncan Lloyd's new 12-track album 'Unwound' is the first studio album of new material that Lloyd is releasing via Reveal Records, his previous albums having been released by Warp Records and also independently. With cover artwork derived from Lloyd's own paintings, this record weaves a unique musical maze of free and varied personal expression, deep and transient, spare, intense and urgent with a balance of grit, beauty and melody.

Partly recorded by Julie McLarnon (The Vaselines, Lankum, King Creosote, Jeffrey Lewis, Brigid Mae Power) at Analogue Catalogue Studios in Ireland and by Lloyd himself at his studio in Newcastle Upon Tyne, this album also features contributions by Maximo Park keyboardist Jemma Freese and drummer Tom English.

Writing, recording (and painting) under his own name over the last decade, the Derby-born songwriter received an enthusiastic message from UK indie label/manager Tom Rose of Reveal Records in 2019, suggesting a future collaboration on his solo works (Rose had been listening to Lloyd's 2019 album 'Outside Notion' whilst on tour with now label-mate Joan As Police Woman). Requesting Duncan sent everything he'd recorded to date in whatever form, reissues of Lloyd's early solo albums followed. The colossal 31-track selected works collection 'Green Grows Devotion' came out in 2022, followed by 'Fun City', a trilogy of three EPs recorded in succession throughout 2024.

While 'Unwound' is very much an album with Duncan Lloyd stepping front and centre, his career is dotted with collaboration with various musicians and producers, including Paul Epworth (Bloc Party, Glass Animals, Rihanna), Gil Norton (The Pixies, Echo & The Bunnymen), Nick Launay (Nick Cave, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ben Allen (Gnarls Barclay, Deerhunter), Rudimental, Dave Okumu, Batida and as part of Africa Express with legendary Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen.

