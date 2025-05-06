Parcels Announce New Album 'LOVED'

(TOC) Parcels have announced their third studio album, LOVED, set for release on September 12th via Because Music. LOVED will consist of 12 tracks including recent singles "Safeandsound," "Leaveyourlove" and new single "Yougotmefeeling" - performed by the band in a new live session.
LOVED promises to be an exuberant and euphoric collection of music, while also offering moments of reflection. The band describe it as an album of unity - with each other and with their listeners. Some of the new music has been previewed at their recent live shows, including at Coachella Festival last month. The album follows their previous studio LPs, the critically acclaimed 2021 release Day/Night, and the band's breakthrough debut Parcels from 2018.
Of the record, Parcels say: "It's very internal for all of us, so personal and so deep, which is sometimes quite uncomfortable. But I guess that's what Parcels is - at least at the moment - all of us having that individual journey, then trying to make a space so we can funnel everybody's experiences into the same world and express it as a celebration."
The album's journey began following a six-month hiatus in early 2023, the first time the band had rested since they formed in 2014 . When the quintet - comprised of guitarist Jules Crommelin, keyboardist Louie Swain, keyboardist/guitarist Patrick Hetherington, bassist Noah Hill, and drummer Anatole "Toto" Serret - reconvened, they brought individual compositions to life in studios across Berlin, Byron Bay, Sydney, Oaxaca, and Mexico City. This approach differed from their previous album, Day/Night, which was recorded in a single studio.
Full track listing for LOVED is as follows:
1. Tobeloved
2. Ifyoucall
3. Safeandsound
4. Sorry
5. Yougotmefeeling
6. Leaves
7. Everybodyelse
8. Summerinlove
9. Leaveyourlove
10. Thinkaboutit
11. Finallyover
12. Iwanttobeyourlightagain
