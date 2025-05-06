Rob Thomas Launching The All Night Days Tour This Summer

(Live Nation) Rob Thomas is set to return to the stage this summer for a highly anticipated solo tour: "The All Night Days Tour." This extensive 25-date U.S. run marks his first full tour since Matchbox Twenty's wildly successful "Slow Dream Tour" in 2023-2024 and first solo headlining tour since 2019's "Chip Tooth Tour."
Produced by Live Nation, the solo trek will bring Thomas' signature vocals and acclaimed songwriting to fans, kicking off in Atlanta on Aug. 1 and concluding in Los Angeles on Sept. 6. A Great Big World will provide support for all dates on the tour with The Lucky opening select dates.
Thomas said, "I'm gearing up for 'The All Night Days Tour' at the end of this summer! After such amazing Matchbox shows in 2023 and 2024, it's so great to revisit the solo catalog and share them with everyone! It's also a great way to celebrate my new album, All Night Days, and the 20th anniversary of my first solo album, ...Something To Be!"
Presales begin Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time and run through Thursday, May 8 at 10 p.m. local time. The general on sale for tickets begins Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time at robthomasmusic.com. See below for the full list of "The All Night Days Tour" concert dates.
The upcoming tour promises to deliver the captivating live performances that Thomas is known for, featuring a blend of his chart-topping solo hits such as "Lonely No More," "This Is How A Heart Breaks," "Her Diamonds," "Little Wonders," and "Street Corner Symphony," not to mention the iconic collaboration with Santana, "Smooth," alongside tracks from Matchbox Twenty's extensive catalog, like "3 AM," "If You're Gone," and "Unwell." Fans can also look forward to hearing his brand-new single, "Hard To Be Happy," and more, from his forthcoming sixth full-length solo album All Night Days.
"THE ALL NIGHT DAYS" TOUR DATES:
Fri., Aug. 1 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
Sat., Aug. 2 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Sun., Aug. 3 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheatre
Tue., Aug. 5 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Wed., Aug. 6 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater
Fri., Aug. 8 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Sat., Aug. 9 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
Sun., Aug. 10 - Washington, DC - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Tue., Aug. 12 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Wed., Aug. 13 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri., Aug. 15 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Sat., Aug. 16 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Mon., Aug. 18 - Dayton, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
Wed., Aug. 20 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Fri., Aug. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sat., Aug. 23 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Sun., Aug. 24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Tue., Aug. 26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Wed., Aug. 27 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Fri., Aug. 29 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #
Sat., Aug. 30 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land #
Tue., Sept. 2 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theater *
Thurs., Sept. 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre #
Fri., Sept. 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas #
Sat., Sept. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater #
# With The Lucky and A Great Big World.
* With The Lucky. A Great Big World will not perform.
