Royel Otis Launching Meet Me In The Car Tour

(ICLG) Songwriting duo and revered live performers, Royel Otis, have announced a new tour. The "meet me in the car tour" will see the guys play venues and select music festivals across North America including Governors Ball Music Festival (New York, NY), Bonnaroo (Manchester, TN) Lollapalooza (Chicago, IL) and Outside Lands (San Francisco, CA) and more.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the pair's special sold-out shows at famed Los Angeles venue The Troubadour. Having had a legendary run last year, selling out their PRATTS & PAIN and Glory to Glory headlining shows (equating to over 100,000 tickets worldwide), Royel Otis will celebrate their impressive run at the show while also sharing a glimpse of what fans will experience on the upcoming tour. The shows also precede the release of their newest single, "moody" out this Friday.

Upcoming Royel Otis Live Shows - including "meet me in the car tour" dates:

*Headlining dates are bolded.

5/5/25 Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour (sold out)

5/6/25 Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour (sold out)

6/8/25 New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

6/15/25 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

6/21/25 Lisbon, Portugal @ Meo Kalorma

6/27/25 St.Gallen, Switzerland @ Sittertobel, St. Gallen

6/29/25 Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

7/3/25 Barcelona, Spain @ Vida Festival

7/6/25 Belfort, France @ Eurockeennes

7/7/25 Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

7/10/25 Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

7/13/25 Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin

7/27/25 Minamiuonuma, Niigata @ Fuji Rock

7/31/25 Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/1/25 St.Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

8/3/25 Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/5/25 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

8/6/25 Portland, OR @ PDX Live at Pioneer Courthouse Square *

8/9/25 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

8/15/25 Hamburg, Germany @ MS Dockville

8/16/25 Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

8/23/25 Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/24/25 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

9/12/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

9/14/25 Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

9/15/25 Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

9/16/25 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^

9/19/25 Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory ^

9/20/25 Austin, TX @ Stubb's ^

9/28/25 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

9/30/25 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

10/2/25 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

10/3/25 Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC ^

10/4/25 Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory ^

10/10/25 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

10/11/25 New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

*= DANCER

^= bby

