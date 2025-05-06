Sam Ryder Kicking Off North American Tour Next Week

(BT PR) BRIT-nominated and critically acclaimed singer/songwriter and musician Sam Ryder is launching his North American headline tour next week, hitting major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago and Toronto.

U.S. audiences will be treated to his powerful live performances, which come on the heels of multiple showcases at SXSW and an exclusive performance at London's iconic pub The George Tavern earlier this month.

Ryder shared his infectious new single 'White Lies'. Co-written by Sam Ryder, Nick Lobel (Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles) and Trent Dabbs (Kacey Musgraves, Lady A, Little Big Town), "White Lies" kicks off a bold new era and redefined sound for the dynamic UK star who has amassed 20 million+ followers across platforms.

'White Lies' bears witness to Sam's growth as an artist and the incredible journey he has been on over the past year both professionally and personally. The track is a sonically fresh and elevated taste of his rock and soul influenced sound, poised to resonate with new and old fans alike as he embarks on this undeniably exciting new artistic chapter.

After taking some time away to pause and reflect following a dizzying couple of years that saw his hit single "Space Man" skyrocket him to the forefront of British airwaves, score a #1 UK album, billions of streams, stadium performances and more, Sam has reclaimed creative control and freedom, choosing to move away from major labels and partnering with the new independent label Artist Theory.

During lockdown, Sam began posting on TikTok, where his incredible vocal range and magnetic personality quickly won over audiences. Global stars like Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, and Sia took notice. He has since had many career milestones, including an invitation to perform at the Taylor Hawkins Memorial Concert at Wembley Stadium by the Queen and Foo Fighters.

Sam laid the foundations for this new sound both in the UK and in Nashville, where he embedded himself in the rich cultural scene with a deep focus on refining his musicality alongside an incredible team of collaborators. This evolution has seen Sam arrive at his most vulnerable, intimate, and unfiltered self.

On the single, Sam says "I've been taking some time away, doing a lot of reflection, and came to the realization that since everything went crazy in 2022 I'd been telling myself a lot of white lies as a coping mechanism. After 15 years trying to be successful, getting knocked back and told I wasn't good enough, I was thrown into this whole new realm of success. It's been truly incredible, but more overwhelming than I ever allowed myself to believe. And in the whirlwind of gratitude and finally feeling like I'd made it, I wasn't always being honest with myself."

He continues "I needed to feel grounded again so I moved away from the major label system, took some of the deepest breaths of my life, and have been in Nashville working on the music I've always dreamed of making. So 'White Lies' felt right as the first single from this new project - to be totally honest in confronting the rollercoaster of a journey the last few years has taken me on. I've never felt so sure of who I am as artist and I'm so proud of this new music, I can't wait for you all to hear it"

SAM RYDER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

May 12 - New York, NY -- Bowery Ballroom

May 14 - Chicago, IL -- Schubas Tavern

May 16 - Toronto, CANADA -- The Great Hall

May 19 - Nashville, TN -- Cannery Hall Row One Stage

May 21 - Los Angeles, CA -- Troubadour

