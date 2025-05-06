Selena Gomez and benny blanco Perform 'Sunset Blvd' Live For Vevo

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Selena Gomez and benny blanco's very special live performance of "Sunset Blvd" as a part of the performance series, 'Vevo Extended Play'.

'Vevo Extended Play' is a multi-song performance capture shot in existing locations that realize the vision of an artist's project. The series begins in an anchor space and steadily works through different locations, showing viewers the evolution of the music through creative workflow. Through artists' close collaboration with Vevo's team, Extended Play marries the art of songwriting with breathtaking visual settings for a series of bespoke performances.

Filmed at Selena and benny's home in Los Angeles, "Sunset Blvd" sees the couple in the same bedroom where the song was recorded. Minimalist and intimate, they deliver a must-watch, stripped-back version of the song that is a true full-circle moment and invites viewers into the couple's inner world.

"We're inviting fans into Selena and benny's home through this exclusive, live rendition of 'Sunset Blvd' from the very room where the song was originally recorded. With this authentic and organic performance, you can really feel the love and support between these two icons exude through the screen," said JP Evangelista, Senior Vice President, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo. "benny and Selena are two amazing artists, and we're excited to share more of their performances and interviews as part of their new Vevo Extended Play series."

