The Joe Perry Project Launching Summer Tour

(SRO) Aerosmith guitarist and songwriter Joe Perry is set to return to the road for a series of August performances with The Joe Perry Project. The 8-date run kicks off August 13 in Tampa, FL and wraps August 23 in Port Chester, New York, with an August 19 performance in Perry's Boston hometown.

For the North American trek-which marks the first solo shows for Perry this year-the legendary guitarist will be joined by his Aerosmith bandmates Brad Whitford (guitar) and Buck Johnson (keys), along with The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson (vocals), and Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo (bass), and Eric Kretz (drums).

"Well...it's time to let the music do the talkin again," Perry says. "I'm really excited about the JPP line up this year!!!! Most of these guys played with me at The Roxy in L.A. at the debut event for my latest solo album [Sweetzerland Manifesto] in January 2018. They're all busy as hell but thankfully they're able to carve out some time for this run. And I'm not only lucky enough to have Brad Whitford onstage with me but Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes! [who sang 'Fortunate One' on Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII], Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz from STP!!! and Buck Johnson who plays keys and sings with Aerosmith, the Hollywood Vampires, and is also a solo artist in his own right."

For the shows, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee says "the set list is gonna include my fav JPP cuts, STP, Black Crowes, and with Brad we'll be hitting the Aero hits and some deep cuts and then ya never know!!!! Gonna be a BLAST, and if you've ever been to one of my shows you know the words GARAGE BAND on STEROIDS come to mind! See you there!!!!"

Wednesday, August 13 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock - Tampa

Thursday, August 14 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock - Hollywood

Saturday, August 16 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Sunday, August 17 - Muskoka, ON - Kee to Bala

Tuesday, August 19 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

Wednesday, August 20 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Friday, August 22 - Mashantucket, CT - The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Saturday, August 23 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

