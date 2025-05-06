The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Come On Home' Video

(2911) GRAMMY Award winners and Country Music Hall of Fame inductees The Oak Ridge Boys are proud to unveil the official video for their most recent single, "Come On Home," from their current album, Mama's Boys, released by Lightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers.
The video, which premiered online by Whiskey Riff, was primarily filmed at the home of William Lee Golden and beautifully showcases The Oak Ridge Boys' enduring connection with family values. "Come On Home" offers a touching tribute to faith and family and is a comforting reminder that no matter where life takes you, you are always welcome home-especially by your "mama."
The "Come On Home" music video will make its television premiere on The Heartland Network's 'Country Music Today,' Thursday, May 8 at 5:30 pm ET/PT. It will also air on the networks' livestream at 5:30 PM ET and on the free It's Real Good TV app. (www.itsrealgoodtv.com)
"Our mothers were always our biggest supporters," shares William Lee Golden. "There's nothing that compares to a mother's love. Honoring our mothers with this album felt very important and releasing the video for 'Come On Home' in time for Mother's Day made sense. And, if you watch closely, you'll spot our good friend and fellow Country Music Hall of Famer, Jimmy Fortune of The Statler Brothers, playing Ben's father. The video was directed by Brandon Wood / IndieBling."
The group, known for their timeless harmonies and captivating performances, will also be joining Talk Shop Live on Tuesday, May 6 at 7:00 PM ET for a special interview discussing their career and offering limited autographed items in time for Mother's Day.
The Oak Ridge Boys Add Dates To American Made Farewell Tour
Country Stars Paid Tribute To The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall (2024 In Review)
The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall's Final Book Now Available
The Oak Ridge Boys Helped Press New Album 'Mama's Boys'
David Lee Roth Hitting The Road For Summer Tour- Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta' Debuts At No. 1- James North Americna Tour- Tesla Las Vegas Residency- more
David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3- Damiano David Rocks New Single 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio- more
Blake Shelton Takes 'Texas' To No. 1- Keith Urban To Receive ACM Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards- Russell Dickerson- Jessie Murph- more
Adam Lambert Cast as 'Judas' in Jesus Christ Superstar- Benson Boone Launching 'American Heart' North American Arena Tour- Selena Gomez and benny blanco- more
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Rob Thomas Launching The All Night Days Tour This Summer
Warrant's Ultraphobic Getting Vinyl Release For 30th Anniversary
X Ambassadors To Celebrate 10 Years of VHS With Hometown Shows
Singled Out: Penny Fountain's Euphoria
David Lee Roth Hitting The Road For Summer Tour
James Plot North American Headline Tour in 15 Years
Tesla Launching 2025 Las Vegas Residency
Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200