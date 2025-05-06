The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Come On Home' Video

(2911) GRAMMY Award winners and Country Music Hall of Fame inductees The Oak Ridge Boys are proud to unveil the official video for their most recent single, "Come On Home," from their current album, Mama's Boys, released by Lightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers.

The video, which premiered online by Whiskey Riff, was primarily filmed at the home of William Lee Golden and beautifully showcases The Oak Ridge Boys' enduring connection with family values. "Come On Home" offers a touching tribute to faith and family and is a comforting reminder that no matter where life takes you, you are always welcome home-especially by your "mama."

The "Come On Home" music video will make its television premiere on The Heartland Network's 'Country Music Today,' Thursday, May 8 at 5:30 pm ET/PT. It will also air on the networks' livestream at 5:30 PM ET and on the free It's Real Good TV app. (www.itsrealgoodtv.com)

"Our mothers were always our biggest supporters," shares William Lee Golden. "There's nothing that compares to a mother's love. Honoring our mothers with this album felt very important and releasing the video for 'Come On Home' in time for Mother's Day made sense. And, if you watch closely, you'll spot our good friend and fellow Country Music Hall of Famer, Jimmy Fortune of The Statler Brothers, playing Ben's father. The video was directed by Brandon Wood / IndieBling."

The group, known for their timeless harmonies and captivating performances, will also be joining Talk Shop Live on Tuesday, May 6 at 7:00 PM ET for a special interview discussing their career and offering limited autographed items in time for Mother's Day.

