Tommy Emmanuel And Richard Thompson To Share Stage For First Time At Carnegie Hall

(SRO) Tommy Emmanuel, C.P.G-one of five people ever named a C.P.G. (Certified Guitar Player) by his idol, music icon Chet Atkins-And Richard Thompson, the influential singer-songwriter and virtuosic guitarist, will co-headline a very special show at the historic Carnegie Hall in NYC on October 30 at 8:00PM.
This will mark the first time these two legendary artists have ever performed on a bill together (below are quotes from both artists). Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 9, with the pre-sale set for Wednesday, May 7 (pre-sale code: GUITAR).
Emmanuel shared, "I'm looking forward to sharing the bill with Richard Thompson at Carnegie Hall! I am a big fan, his music and humor are so different to mine, I think we will get some sparks happening!
"Richard's style is so crafted by decades of working, touring all while honing his craft. It's a joy to be around someone of his talent!
"I am thrilled to be playing Carnegie Hall, what a place to stop and look where you are! I have played there once before with Les Paul for his 90th Birthday. I loved the sound, the atmosphere, the people and the MOJO of standing on sacred ground! See you there! Tommy CGP."
Thompson added, "Pound for pound, I think Tommy is the most accomplished acoustic steel-strung guitarist on the planet. Carnegie Hall is one of the world's most famous venues-and founded by a Scotsman!"
Tommy Emmanuel Shares 'Windy And Warm' Live Video
Tommy Emmanuel Previews Live Package With 'Gdansk/Tall Fiddler'
Tommy Emmanuel Previews Live At The Sydney Opera House With 'The Jolly Swagman' Video
Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Help Kick Off Chet Atkins Appreciation Society
David Lee Roth Hitting The Road For Summer Tour- Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta' Debuts At No. 1- James North Americna Tour- Tesla Las Vegas Residency- more
David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3- Damiano David Rocks New Single 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio- more
Blake Shelton Takes 'Texas' To No. 1- Keith Urban To Receive ACM Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards- Russell Dickerson- Jessie Murph- more
Adam Lambert Cast as 'Judas' in Jesus Christ Superstar- Benson Boone Launching 'American Heart' North American Arena Tour- Selena Gomez and benny blanco- more
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Rush's Alex Lifeson Had Unbelievable Jam With Metallica Stars
The Joe Perry Project Launching Summer Tour
Tommy Emmanuel And Richard Thompson To Share Stage For First Time At Carnegie Hall
KMFDM Revisit 'HAU RUCK' For 20th Anniversary
Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Previews New Album With 'Laugh So Loud' Video
Rob Thomas Launching The All Night Days Tour This Summer
Warrant's Ultraphobic Getting Vinyl Release For 30th Anniversary
X Ambassadors To Celebrate 10 Years of VHS With Hometown Shows