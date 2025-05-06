Tommy Emmanuel And Richard Thompson To Share Stage For First Time At Carnegie Hall

(SRO) Tommy Emmanuel, C.P.G-one of five people ever named a C.P.G. (Certified Guitar Player) by his idol, music icon Chet Atkins-And Richard Thompson, the influential singer-songwriter and virtuosic guitarist, will co-headline a very special show at the historic Carnegie Hall in NYC on October 30 at 8:00PM.

This will mark the first time these two legendary artists have ever performed on a bill together (below are quotes from both artists). Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 9, with the pre-sale set for Wednesday, May 7 (pre-sale code: GUITAR).

Emmanuel shared, "I'm looking forward to sharing the bill with Richard Thompson at Carnegie Hall! I am a big fan, his music and humor are so different to mine, I think we will get some sparks happening!

"Richard's style is so crafted by decades of working, touring all while honing his craft. It's a joy to be around someone of his talent!

"I am thrilled to be playing Carnegie Hall, what a place to stop and look where you are! I have played there once before with Les Paul for his 90th Birthday. I loved the sound, the atmosphere, the people and the MOJO of standing on sacred ground! See you there! Tommy CGP."

Thompson added, "Pound for pound, I think Tommy is the most accomplished acoustic steel-strung guitarist on the planet. Carnegie Hall is one of the world's most famous venues-and founded by a Scotsman!"

