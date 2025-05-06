Tracy Byrd Joins Alex Miller For 'The Byrd' Video

(PR) CMT MUSIC hosted the broadcast debut of Alex Miller's "The Byrd" on Monday and it is now spinning across the 24-hour music channel. The honky-tonkin' performance-forward video prominently features Country icon Tracy Byrd.
The video, produced and directed by Steve Kinney (Kinney Entertainment), was filmed at several Nashville area locations and ably captured the great "buddy" dynamic between Miller and Byrd. In between barn-based performance shots, there are plenty of scenes that include pickup trucks, guitars and girls. The cast features Meredith Kelley (female lead), Luke McQueary (Guitar), Colman Conley (Piano), Jordan Fleming (Bass), and Mark Laws (Drums). Great music and beer pong at the neighbor's party are all that are needed to ensure that the "live it large" attitude prevails.
Miller co-wrote the tune with his producer and hit songwriter Jerry Salley, and it is already impacting at both Country and Texas radio stations. Watch the video below:
Stream Sleigh Bells' New Track 'This Summer'
Sleigh Bells Announce New Album With 'Bunky Pop' Video
David Lee Roth Hitting The Road For Summer Tour- Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta' Debuts At No. 1- James North Americna Tour- Tesla Las Vegas Residency- more
David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3- Damiano David Rocks New Single 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio- more
Blake Shelton Takes 'Texas' To No. 1- Keith Urban To Receive ACM Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards- Russell Dickerson- Jessie Murph- more
Adam Lambert Cast as 'Judas' in Jesus Christ Superstar- Benson Boone Launching 'American Heart' North American Arena Tour- Selena Gomez and benny blanco- more
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Rob Thomas Launching The All Night Days Tour This Summer
Warrant's Ultraphobic Getting Vinyl Release For 30th Anniversary
X Ambassadors To Celebrate 10 Years of VHS With Hometown Shows
Singled Out: Penny Fountain's Euphoria
David Lee Roth Hitting The Road For Summer Tour
James Plot North American Headline Tour in 15 Years
Tesla Launching 2025 Las Vegas Residency
Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200