Tracy Byrd Joins Alex Miller For 'The Byrd' Video

(PR) CMT MUSIC hosted the broadcast debut of Alex Miller's "The Byrd" on Monday and it is now spinning across the 24-hour music channel. The honky-tonkin' performance-forward video prominently features Country icon Tracy Byrd.

The video, produced and directed by Steve Kinney (Kinney Entertainment), was filmed at several Nashville area locations and ably captured the great "buddy" dynamic between Miller and Byrd. In between barn-based performance shots, there are plenty of scenes that include pickup trucks, guitars and girls. The cast features Meredith Kelley (female lead), Luke McQueary (Guitar), Colman Conley (Piano), Jordan Fleming (Bass), and Mark Laws (Drums). Great music and beer pong at the neighbor's party are all that are needed to ensure that the "live it large" attitude prevails.

Miller co-wrote the tune with his producer and hit songwriter Jerry Salley, and it is already impacting at both Country and Texas radio stations. Watch the video below:

