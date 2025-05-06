Watch Davido's 'Be There Still' Video

(Orienteer) 4x Grammy-nominated afrobeats icon Davido releases the official music video for "Be There Still." Packed with high energy, feel-good vibes and uplifting vocals, the track is a joyful celebration of love, life, and loyalty. Directed by Dammy Twitch, the video follows the arrival of Davido's highly anticipated fifth studio album 5IVE.

5IVE achieved a remarkable debut, amassing over 12 million streams on its first day, underscoring its immediate resonance with fans and marking a significant milestone in the global reach of Afrobeats. The album debuted at No. 2 in the World Album Charts as well as dominated the U.S. Afrobeats Charts with 16 songs landing in the top 50.

Davido recently announced his headline North American tour 5IVE Alive just days after releasing the music video for album highlight "Offa Me" featuring Victoria Monet. The 12-city arena tour kicks off July 11 in Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum, with a special additional date in November at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. Artist Presale begins Wednesday, April 30th, at 10am local time, with all tickets going on sale to the public Friday, May 2nd, at 10am local time. Sign up for early access to presale tickets here.

5IVE is a culturally fluid album that explores a range of sounds, from high-energy Afrobeats to smooth R&B, Reggaeton, and Dancehall. Davido continues to push creative boundaries, tapping into his global appeal while staying true to his African roots. The album boasts an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Musa Keys, Becky G, Omah Lay, Odumodublvck, Shenseea, Tayc, Dadju, YG Marley, and more. The 17-track project is an electrifying fusion of sounds, featuring some of the biggest names in music and culture, cementing Davido's reputation as one of the most influential and multi-faceted artists of his generation.

With 5IVE, Davido proves once again why he's called "The King of Afrobeats" - blending cultures, breaking barriers, and bringing people together through music. The release of "Offa Me" and its stunning visual is yet another reminder of his status as a true global icon.

Listen to 5IVE and stay tuned for more from Davido coming soon.

Upcoming Live Dates

7/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

7/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

7/16 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

7/19 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

7/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

7/26 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/27 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

7/31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/1 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

8/2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

8/5 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion

11/20 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

