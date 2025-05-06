X Ambassadors To Celebrate 10 Years of VHS With Hometown Shows

(BPM) In honor of the 10th anniversary of VHS, alt-rock group X Ambassadors are thrilled to announce back to back hometown shows in Ithaca this fall. Taking place September 19th and 20th at State Theatre, these shows will be a celebration of the band's critically acclaimed debut album. VIP ticket packages are available this week through artist presale. General on-sale begins this Friday, May 9th. Stay tuned for more dates to be announced soon.

Additionally X Ambassadors has announced that they will be releasing a reimagined version of the VHS this summer. VHS(X) sees the band reworking hit songs like "Unsteady" and break-out single "Renegades", showcasing a decade of growth and evolution.

Front man Sam Nelson Harris shares: "It's a rare thing to be in a band that's been together as long as we have. We've been together for almost 20 years. This album was made, conceived, and released 10 years ago but we had already been hustling for almost a decade prior to that. When the door finally was opened for us with 'Renegades' it was a scramble to finish an album and get it out. VHS was mostly made on the road-- in the back of our van, backstage in green rooms, bathrooms, hotel rooms, wherever we could steal a moment. It was chaotic, it was piece-meal. To be honest, we couldn't appreciate a single moment of it because it was all moving so fast. So it's been such a blessing to be able to revisit it and celebrate these songs and the people we were when we made them."

