Blake Shelton And More Announced As Presenters At ACM Awards

(SSML) Today, the Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) revealed a star-studded lineup of presenters who will take the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards Presented by Carnival Cruise Line. Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

The star-studded group of presenters joining the monumental show includes Blake Shelton (five-time ACM Award-winning artist), Carly Pearce (four-time ACM Award-winning artist), Clint Black (six-time ACM Award-winning artist), Crystal Gayle (four-time ACM Award-winning artist), ERNEST (five-time ACM Award nominee), Gabby Barrett (ACM Award-winning artist), Gretchen Wilson (two-time ACM Award-winning artist), Lee Ann Womack (five-time ACM Award-winning artist), Jordan Davis (two-time ACM Award-winning artist), Lionel Richie (two-time ACM Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and American Idol judge), Little Big Town (eight-time ACM Award-winning group), Martina McBride (four-time ACM Award-winning artist), Parker McCollum (two-time ACM Award-winning artist), Riley Green (two-time ACM Award-winning artist), singer-songwriter and actress Rita Wilson, Sara Evans (ACM Award-winning artist), Sugarland (five-time ACM Award-winning duo), The Oak Ridge Boys (three-time ACM Award-winning group), and Wynonna Judd (eight-time ACM Award-winning artist). NASCAR driver Chase Elliott will also present, as well as Amazon Music's co-hosts of the Country Heat Weekly Podcast, Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton.

Plus, five-time ACM Award-winner Bobby Bones has also been added to the ACM Awards show on Thursday, May 8th, where he will have multiple moments throughout the night with candid artist interviews.

The celebration of 60 years of the ACM Awards will feature an opening you won't want to miss, with 12 minutes straight of music highlighting ACM Songs of the Year from six decades in an all-star performance that brings together Clint Black, Dan + Shay, LeAnn Rimes, Sugarland, Reba McEntire, and Wynonna Judd. The milestone show will also feature a star-packed lineup of previously announced performers including Alan Jackson, Backstreet Boys, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Shaboozey, and Zach Top. Country superstar Keith Urban will be honored with the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award. To celebrate, the monumental show will feature must-see performances of his chart-topping hits by Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, and Brothers Osborne.

Related Stories

Keith Urban To Receive ACM Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards

ACM Awards Special Performances And Collaborations Revealed

Bobby Bones ACM Awards 60th Celebration Special Airs This Week

Ella Langley and Zach Top To Perform At 60th ACM Awards

News > ACM Awards