David Lowery Releasing Epic New Album 'Fathers, Sons and Brothers'

(PPR) David Lowery (Cracker, Camper Van Beethoven) to release his new 28-track solo album "Fathers, Sons and Brothers" on May 30th via Cooking Vinyl.

He's been writing songs about people on the fringe for damn near a lifetime. 40+ years of detailing the idiosyncrasies of outcasts, losers, freaks and outliers in society in his two acclaimed, if not totally different, bands - Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven.

David Lowery, chief singer-songwriter and frontman from the aforementioned bands, is now taking a much different approach to his songwriting and is singing about something he's really never dug that deep into - himself.

On his latest sprawling 28-song solo album, Fathers, Sons and Brothers, Lowery lets his memory, and pen, traverse back to some of his earliest memories as a child in an English seaside town ("Frozen Sea"). Throughout the length of the album, he chronologically takes us through his youth (attending a Spanish bullfight with his family, where he asks "Papa, do they really kill the bull?") and carries on through his coming-of-age period (re-locating to California's Coachella Valley with his family in the '70s, as well as a humorous tale of landing in Disneyland jail after getting sh*t-faced on vodka and mushrooms at the theme park, and standing up to bullies in his disabled sister's defense).

David recalls moving away from his loving parents' home ("Mom, I'm Living the Life"), starting a band ("I Wrote A Song Called Take The Skinheads Bowling") and then goes onto detail an early love that sadly disintegrated due to his own self-described anger and selfishness on, perhaps, the album's most moving track ("Mexican Chickens").

The album further delves into the ups and downs of his music careers with both groups (tapping into CVB band tensions on "We Hate You" and Cracker's quick rise to fame in the early/mid '90s on "It Don't Last Long"). He recalls hooking up with his future ex-wife in Richmond, VA ("Pretty Girl from Oregon Hill"), and details friends (Sparklehorse's Mark Linkous on "Mark Loved Dogs and Babies"), family, children, divorce and more.

By the end of this lengthy, insightful album, you get the feeling that you really know this artist, how he thinks, and have a good sense about who he really is... warts and all. Just as every good autobiography worth its salt does. Thankfully this one just happens to be bound with some truly gorgeous melodies and songs.

The third and latest single from the album is the title track featuring The BellRays and is out now on streaming and digital platforms. David shares some insight into the creation of this track, "'Fathers, Sons, and Brothers' is a straightforward song that earnestly and forcefully preaches brotherly love. While it doesn't add much to the story, it conveys an attitude reset on my part as I got sober and started reflecting on my actions and behavior over the years. I was working on this song when the shocking footage of George Floyd's death was aired on national networks, and it served as a way for those of us working on this recording to reckon with his death."

"The spark for the song came to me after watching a shared video of a boy's birthday party on social media. When the first piece of cake is sliced, the boy gives it to his little brother as an act of kindness. The little brother, about five years old, bursts into tears because he adores his older brother and is overwhelmed by the kindness and respect shown to him. This made me think of my father, who surely loved his older brother in the same way. When his brother was murdered, it devastated him . Although he never really talked to me about his brother's murder until the last years of his life, I know it was something he carried with him his entire life. It made him forever a little sad, a little sweet, and always on alert or fearful that something terrible could happen."

Personal notes on the album from David: "Over the years, many have encouraged me to write an autobiography. However, it never really appealed to me. Partly because it seemed like I would have to learn an entirely new skill set, but mostly because there is a standard arc to all successful "rock" autobiographies: a tough childhood, a deep passion for music, many obstacles to overcome, relentless striving, and finally, against all odds, success. And that's not my story."

"While I have a deep passion for music, I never really struggled. I grew up in a two-parent home. My parents stayed together their whole lives. We didn't have much, but we never wanted for anything. My father was a career military man but was a sweet and gentle soul. My parents always supported my musical career. The first album I recorded was immediately played on the BBC and later MTV. Within 18 months of releasing the first Camper Van Beethoven album, we were playing arenas with REM. The first song Cracker recorded was immediately in heavy rotation on MTV. And so on. Honestly, I feel like I've lived a charmed life."

"So, in lieu of an uninteresting written autobiography I've made this record. I do this not so much to tell my own story but to pay tribute to my mother, father, sisters, extended family, friends, and those who have shared their lives with me. I wanted to sing the songs of the unsung, celebrate friends and family, make amends, and apologize where necessary. It took me nearly 5 years to make this recording and I'm a little sad the process is over. Although much of this I recorded alone during the pandemic I had an amazing set of virtual collaborators spread across 5 time zones and three continents. I couldn't have done it without them. Thank you, Jim, Leith, Mark, Bryan, Lisa, Jeremy, Luke, Carlton, Thayer, Megan, Pistol, Velena and Bob. Also, thanks to Drew Vandenberg and Jason Nesmith for piecing this all together and making it sound good."

David Lowery's new solo album "Fathers, Sons and Brothers" will be available May 30th as a 3-LP LTD edition vinyl gatefold set with 12-page booklet, a 2-CD set with 20-page booklet, and on digital & streaming platforms via Cooking Vinyl

