.

Deyaz Recruits Travis Barker For 'LONGS4U' Performance

05-07-2025
(Columbia) London-born artist and producer Deyaz has released a new live performance video for his fan-favorite track "LONGS4U," featuring Travis Barker. Filmed in Travis' home studio, the video captures Deyaz solo on guitar and vocals, with Travis delivering rhythmic accompaniment on the mondo djembe drum.

The performance strips the song down to its core, highlighting Deyaz's deeply personal and emotive lyrics, complex harmonies, and unique storytelling.

Known for pushing genre boundaries, Deyaz continues to carve his own lane-blending elements of alternative, folk, and soul in a way that's both vulnerable and impactful. With his upcoming new singles this year, Deyaz will introduce a new musical era infused with airy synths, live instrumentation, and cinematic production while still capturing his intimate vocal delivery and authentic lyrics. This marks one of many collaborations to come with Travis, with the legendary drummer playing a key role in shaping Deyaz's upcoming musical chapter.

"LONGS4U" is now streaming on all platforms. Stay tuned for more from Deyaz soon!

