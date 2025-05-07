EELS' 'Souljacker' Getting Special Vinyl Reissue

(PIAS) Catalogue have today announced details of the reissue of EELS' 2001 album Souljacker. This new edition will be released on Friday, June 20, 2025, feature the original track listing and be available on 140gram red vinyl.
Originally released on Dreamworks in September 2001, Souljacker was the fourth album from EEES, fronted by Mark Oliver Everett, aka E. The album was produced by John Parish, known for his work with PJ Harvey, and recorded at the EELS home studio in Los Angeles in early 2001. Talking about the album, E said: "I had to fire two managers in order for you to hear this one. Hope you appreciate the effort."
A snarling, swaggering beast, Souljacker saw EELS move away to a more rock-orientated sound. Part gutter-blues, part twisted lullaby it saw them trading the orchestral warmth of Daisies of the Galaxy for something sharper-edged, with jagged guitars, eerie loops, and lyrics that walk the line between menace and melancholy.
From the unhinged stomp of "Dog Faced Boy" to the cinematic sweep of "Fresh Feeling", Souljacker is restless and unpredictable, channeling Tom Waits' grit and the underbelly of American storytelling. This red 1LP reissue brings the album's dark heart back into the light.
