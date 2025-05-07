Fitz and The Tantrums Get Animated For 'Man On The Moon' Title Song

(2b) Fitz and The Tantrums have officially announced their highly anticipated new album Man On The Moon will arrive on July 25 via Atlantic Records.

Alongside the announcement, the quintet have also unveiled the album's wildly infectious title track and lead single. Man On The Moon is Fitz and The Tantrums' most daring album yet - a no-nonsense collection of soulful, pop-inflected masterpieces that both thrill and engross listeners in equal measure. It's the sound of a band that's confident in their signature style, yet unafraid to venture into bold new territory.

"I decided I was simply going to write for my heart and for my soul and nobody else," explains frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick. "At this point in our career, myself and the band feel we have complete creative license. Because, c'mon, nobody knows what the rules are anymore. So I'm not going to chase some vapor in the wind. I'm going to just do what I want."

"We've never wanted to be stuck in a box. We refused to do that," adds co-lead vocalist Noelle Scaggs. "With this project, we're daring to be different."

The album's Motown-tinged lead single "Man On The Moon" jump-started the writing process, and set the compass and direction for the entire project. Fitz wrote the dreamy, escapist track about wanting to break free from the weight of everyday life. Over a Supremes-inspired groove, he croons, "Take me on a rocketship to outer space, don't let me come down for nothing," before the song soars into a massive, chantable chorus. The band set the stage for Man On The Moon with the surprise release of album track "Ruin The Night" in March.

Fitz and The Tantrums will celebrate the release of Man On The Moon with a 31-city summer headline tour. The Man On The Moon Tour will kick off on July 24 in San Diego, CA, visit major markets across North America, and wrap on August 31 in Austin, TX. Aloe Blacc and Neal Francis will appear as special guests on select dates. Ax and the Hatchetman, SNACKTIME, and Gable Price and Friends will provide support. The tour's itinerary can be found below. This weekend, the band will embark on a run of headline shows across the Southeastern United States, before joining Lindsey Stirling's Master of Tides Cruise.

Fitz and The Tantrums Tour Dates

May 08, 2025 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

May 09, 2025 - Charleston, SC - The Refinery Charleston

May 10, 2025 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

May 11, 2025 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

May 13-17, 2025 - Andover, FL - Lindsey Stirling's Master of Tides 2025

July 24, 2025 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay*

July 25, 2025 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair @ Pacific Amphitheater$

July 26, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort and Casino*

July 28, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater*

July 29, 2025 - Denver, CO - Denver Botanical Gardens*

July 31, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

August 01, 2025 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Casino

August 02, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue*

August 03, 2025 - Fargo, ND - UP District Festival Field*

August 05, 2025 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee*

August 06, 2025 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium*

August 07, 2025 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre*

August 08, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

August 09, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre*

August 11, 2025 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

August 12, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark@

August 14, 2025 - New York, NY - Pier 17@%

August 15, 2025 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live%

August 16, 2025 - Elora, ON - Riverfest Elora

August 18, 2025 - Boston, MA - House of Blues%

August 19, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem%

August 20, 2025 - Richmond, VA - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden%

August 22, 2025 - Fletcher, NC - Sierra Nevada Brewing Co Amphitheatre^

August 23, 2025 - Newport, RI - International Tennis Hall Of Fame

August 24, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle^

August 25, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium^

August 26, 2025 - St Louis, MO - The Factory at The District^

August 28, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom^

August 29, 2025 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall^

August 30, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall^

August 31, 2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Live @ the Moody Theater^

With special guests:

$Aloe Blacc

@Neal Francis

