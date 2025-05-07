Hear Hannah Anders' New Ballad 'Means More Now'

(PN) Nashville country artist Hannah Anders releases new single "Means More Now." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. "Means More Now" delivers the timeless feel of an early 2000s country ballad, driven by raw feeling and strong lyrical storytelling.
The song reflects on how simple advice or a phone call can take on deeper meaning with time, shattering and healing our hearts all at once. Standout lyrics like: "Call your people on the phone while you got time / doesn't take too long before you call the line / just to hear the voicemail sound / you pray that someone never comes along and takes it down / 'cause they ain't around / and it means more now," depict the vast wave of emotion Anders makes us feel with this new track.
When asked about her new single, Anders states, "'Means More Now' is one of those songs that felt special from the moment it was written. As we journey through life, we gain wisdom, lose loved ones, and experience moments that shape who we are. Things that once seemed ordinary - like the advice of a friend, a simple phone call to someone you love, or a word of comfort when you needed it most - are the moments that end up meaning the most. "Means More Now" is a tribute to those small, but invaluable, gems of wisdom, love, and connection that hold us together. It's a reminder that the things we often take for granted are the things that truly matter."
