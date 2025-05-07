Karissa Ella Shot New 'Mamas Do' Video At Patsy Cline's Home

(117) Country riser Karissa Ella visited Patsy Cline's home in Goodlettsville, Tenn. and felt the warmth of the late singer's spirit in the bones of the house. Known as a pinnacle of Country music, Cline was a true woman's woman, loving mother and devoted wife. Karissa knew it was the perfect place to film the music video for "Mamas Do" - a song that reflects the sacred bond between mother and her children through the lens of advice on a romantic heartbreak.
"We filmed this video at Patsy Cline's house just outside of Nashville, and it was an absolute dream. I even flew my Mama down to be in the video, because it only felt right to have her by my side! We had Patsy's vinyl spinning the whole time, and we like to think she would've been tapping her foot to 'Mamas Do,'" said Karissa Ella.
Karissa is getting ready to head to her home state of Ohio this weekend to partner with WQMX to kick off the one-month countdown to The Country Fest 2025 in North Lawrence, one of the midwest's biggest Country festivals which she will open on June 13 ahead of Tyler Braden, Zach Top and headliner Dierks Bentley.
Karissa Ella Live Dates:
May 10 - Orrville, Ohio - Brick Street Kitchen & Taproom
May 16 - Hanover, Md. - Cancun Cantina
May 21 - Nashville, Tenn. - Anzie Blue - Women in Country Round
May 30 - Nashville, Tenn. - The Basement w/ Bryan Ruby
June 4 - Nashville, Tenn. - The Green Light - Undiscovered Nashville CMA Showcase
June 13 - North Lawrence, Ohio - The Country Fest
July 10 - Fort Loramie, Ohio - Country Concert
July 11 - West Massillon, Ohio - MKF Ampitheater
August 23 - West Salem, Wis. - Features Fest XVIII w/ Carly Pearce and Blackhawk
