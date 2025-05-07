KATATONIA Preview New album With 'Temporal'

(Napalm) KATATONIA have unveiled the second new single from their upcoming album, Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State, out June 6, 2025 via Napalm Records! "Temporal" balances fragility and strength - its intense verses culminating in a soaring, emotionally charged chorus. The track arrives with a beautiful lyric video.
Even after more than 30 years, KATATONIA continues to redefine the emotional spectrum of the genre, effortlessly shifting between haunting vulnerability and commanding artistry. KATATONIA's music is pure and heartfelt from the northern wilderness; cast in mournful dirges for a world that needs a renaissance.
Jonas Renkse comments: "Temporal, when the enchantment is gone. When riffing is on, the combination offers no solace other than the pleasure of the vicious circle & the colours of the night. Enjoy."
On Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State, crystal-clear production highlights the interplay between silence and intensity, while the contrast of heavy riffs, delicate guitar harmonies, ethereal synthesizers, and atmospheric nuances create captivating tension. Tracks like "Thrice" and "Warden" pulse with dynamic energy, while "Lilac" sees Jonas Renkse's unmistakable vocals intertwining with hypnotic rhythms and progressive elements. A near-ceremonial piece, "Wind of No Change", merges subtle electronic textures with KATATONIA's enigmatic soundscapes. The breathtaking "Efter Solen" (Engl. After the Sun), featuring Swedish lyrics, with minimalistic yet striking instrumentation.
