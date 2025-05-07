MIKE and Tony Seltzer Release 'Pinball II' Album

(Orienteer) MIKE and Tony Seltzer release their collaborative album, Pinball II, via MIKE's 10k label. The album is the sequel to their beloved joint project Pinball, which arrived on March 6th last year, continuing a longstanding collaborative partnership between MIKE & Tony that first began with the rapper's critically-acclaimed debut project May God Bless Your Hustle. Pinball II is available to stream and purchase here.

In March, MIKE and Tony stoked rumors of a Pinball followup, cryptically releasing a video clip for "Dolemite" featuring Lunchbox on social media. MIKE confirmed the fan frenzy with the announcement of the project alongside "Prezzy", which led to him being featured on the cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist, and an interview with Eddie Francis as part of his takeover of Zane Lowe's Apple Music Radio show.

The first Pinball collab project from MIKE and Tony signaled "a fearless sonic shift" in MIKE's sound, as noted by Rolling Stone, who also praised MIKE for having "one of the most quietly prolific catalogs in hip-hop right now." Pinball II solidifies MIKE's dexterity as an artist, showing that he doesn't simply shift between styles, he adds them to his limitless repertoire. Once again, MIKE and Tony's chemistry as a pairing is front and center, with the addition of familiar faces via guest features including Earl Sweatshirt and 10k labelmates Sideshow and Niontay. Pinball II also features co-production from Akachi (Chief Keef, Playboi Carti, JT), ivvys1 (OsamaSon, Ken Carson, stepteam), Laron (Jay Critch, Rich The Kid), Dylvinci (Doechii, MAVI), and is also the first time MIKE, as dj blackpower, has co-produced a song with Tony on one of their joint projects.

On January 31st of this year, MIKE released his tenth solo LP Showbiz!, a capstone album that was critically acclaimed by the likes of The Guardian, The FADER, and Pitchfork, who awarded it Best New Music in their review, MIKE's third BNM. At 27 years old, MIKE has become one of the essential young voices in hip-hop this decade through his own extensive discography, his label 10k, and his free Young World festival in Bed-Stuy celebrating its fifth edition this Summer.

MIKE is currently out on the North American leg of his #aotc tour, which completed its European leg last month. This tour is the biggest of MIKE's career including 40 dates across North America, concluding with a hometown show at New York City's Irving Plaza on May 31st. This leg of the tour features support from the likes of Sideshow, Niontay, semiratruth, El Cousteau, Mercury, Stahhr, Salami Rose Joe Louis, Liv.e, RiTchie, Maxo, Camden Malik, Anysia Kym, duendita, Navy Blue, Mike Shabb, 12k Gotti, and additional special surprise guests. Remaining tickets are available at aotctour.com. See below for the full breakdown of each show's supporting bill.

