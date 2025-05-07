.

05-07-2025
(ASPR) Parkway Drive unveil their powerful new track "Sacred" - a monumental blend of strength and vision that showcases the band's ultimate drive and power.

The anthemic new single marks the metal titans' first release since their critically acclaimed 2022 album Darker Still, and arrives alongside a visually stunning music video, directed by Third Eye Visuals.

Vocalist Winston McCall shares, "The mission statement for 'Sacred' is pretty damn simple. An anthemic wrecking ball of positive energy. Our lives and the way we exist in the world has been pushed further and further through the lenses and frames of negativity and hopelessness.

"Obsession with everything we lack, everything we hate, everyone we blame, everything that keeps us down. We sell the unique parts of us most precious just to buy back manufactured pieces of self in order that we may feel whole again. 'Sacred' is our identity. 'Sacred' is our time. Never lose sight and never lose hope."

Parkway Drive Reveal 'Sacred' Video

