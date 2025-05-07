Save Ferris 'Get Dancing' With New Video

(Earshot) Ska-punk icons Save Ferris have just dropped their highly anticipated new single and video, "Get Dancing." The band is hitting the road again as part of their Spring 2025 Tour, bringing their signature high-energy performances to fans across the country.

Hailing from Southern California, Save Ferris burst onto the scene in the mid-'90s with their infectious blend of ska, punk, and pop. Led by powerhouse frontwoman Monique Powell, they quickly gained a devoted following with their dynamic live shows and bold reimagining of "Come On Eileen," which helped catapult their debut album It Means Everything (1996) into the spotlight.

Known for their explosive horn sections, driving guitar riffs, and Powell's unmistakable vocals, Save Ferris became a defining voice of the third-wave ska movement. Despite lineup changes and shifting musical landscapes, their vibrant sound and deep connection with fans have endured.

More than just hit-makers, Save Ferris played a pivotal role in bringing ska-punk into the mainstream and continue to inspire new generations of fans and musicians. With "Get Dancing," they prove once again that their sound is both timeless and ever-evolving.

Upcoming Shows:

May 7, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

May 8, 2025 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

May 9, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Kings

May 10, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May 11, 2025 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

May 15, 2025 - New Orleans, LA - No Dice

May 16, 2025 - Houston, TX - Last Concert Cafe

May 17, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

May 20, 2025 - St Louis, MO - THE OLD ROCK HOUSE

May 24, 2025 - Hatfield, United Kingdom - Slam Dunk Festival - South 2025

May 25, 2025 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Slam Dunk Festival - North 2025

June 6, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

June 7 - Lowell, MA - Taffeta Music Hall

Jun. 8, 2025 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

Jun. 11, 2025 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

June 12 - Garwood, NJ - Crossdroads

Jun. 20, 2025 - Victoria, BC - Victoria Curling Club

Jun. 21, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge

Aug. 3, 2025 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Islington

Aug. 6, 2025 - Southampton, United Kingdom - The 1865

Aug. 7, 2025 - Huddersfield, United Kingdom - Parish

Sep. 13, 2025 - Bethlehem, PA

November 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Peacock Theater (with Yachtly Crew)

