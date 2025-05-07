Shadows of a Silhouette Release 'No Matter Where I Go' Video

(CPR) Following the release of their acclaimed singles 'Tempest' and 'Outside the Fade', Derbyshire's boundary-pushing alt-rock outfit Shadows of a Silhouette return with their latest offering, 'No Matter Where I Go', along with a music video. A lean, razor-edged cut of garage-rock minimalism, the track delivers a rush of energy that's both raw and irresistibly direct - cementing the band's sonic evolution ahead of their debut album 'For Those That Know'.

Driven by a gutsy guitar riff and propelled by unrelenting rhythm, 'No Matter Where I Go' wastes no time. There's a sense of urgency here, a stripped-down intensity that feels immediate and unfiltered. That's no accident. According to lead guitarist Reece Carter, the song was salvaged from an old voice memo recorded back in 2021. "I found this 30-second audio of me and Nay [Nathan Brown] jamming the first verse - it was just sitting there," he explains. "It never materialised into anything with the band at the time, but I just loved how raw and to the point the riff was and thought that the lyrics were class. I knew it was the perfect tune to go on the debut LP."

The track might have ended up on the cutting-room floor, if not for Carter's persistence. After the first day of recording, he recalls cornering the rest of the band at the studio - "I was rambling on for ages to Nay (Nathan) and Tyler [Henderson] about how we had to make this song. They wanted to hold it for album two or release it later, but I wouldn't drop it until it got made."

Frontman Nathan Brown delivers one of his most compelling vocal performances yet, wrapping sharp melodic lines around lyrics that stemmed from what he describes as "nothing short of a flash of inspiration - the sort of thing that seems to appear from nowhere." Reece had called him in with the rediscovered riff, and it sparked something immediately. "As usual, my mind wandered far from wherever I was standing - drawn, I'd like to think, by the simple, defiant nature of the riff itself," Brown recalls.

What followed was a vivid narrative set in the American desert, imagined through the lens of incarceration and fleeting freedom. "It begins with an escaped convict in a stolen prison van, having just smashed through the gates in a desperate sprint for freedom," Brown explains. "But in a place where there's nowhere to hide - and no real way to survive - his escape seems doomed from the start. After he crashes in a haze of adrenaline, he faces a choice: brave the wilderness, risking death in the labyrinth of desert canyons, and maybe die a free man; or return to the road and savour what little freedom he's managed to snatch. Either way, he'll serve his time - in hell, or back behind bars."

The single was recorded at Liverpool's iconic Motor Museum Studio, a creative haven for legendary UK bands including Arctic Monkeys and The Lathums. With Al Groves at the production helm, the band captured the grit and immediacy of their sound in full force. Groves, known for his work with Bring Me the Horizon and Cast, brought a punchy, analogue sensibility to the track, harnessing the band's live-wire energy while giving the mix a crisp, modern finish.

Formed in the heart of Derbyshire, Shadows of a Silhouette channel the restless spirit of the Midlands into a sound that feels at once familiar and unshakably their own. With Brown, Carter, William Scott on bass, and Tyler Henderson on drums, the four-piece blend the lo-fi immediacy of early 2000s garage rock with the lyrical depth and tension of modern indie. Touchstones like The White Stripes, The Strokes, and early Kings of Leon can be heard in the DNA of their music, but their identity is unmistakably theirs - born of shared experience, local grit, and an instinct for connection.

Their debut singles 'Tempest' and 'Outside the Fade' showcased two sides of their sonic palette: expansive and anthemic on one hand, brooding and introspective on the other. 'No Matter Where I Go' completes the trio with a rough-edged punch to the chest - a reminder of how visceral the band can be when stripped down to its core elements.

Shadows of a Silhouette spent much of 2024 on the road for their debut UK tour, bringing their feverish live set to new audiences across the country. That momentum continues into 2025, with headline shows at Rough Trade already lined up and more dates on the horizon. Their sold-out appearances at venues like The Bodega and Fiddler's Elbow in Camden have proven their ability to pack out rooms and leave a lasting impression.

With over 230,000 Spotify streams and growing recognition from outlets like BBC Introducing East Midlands, Derby Telegraph, and RGM, Shadows of a Silhouette are poised for their breakout. 'No Matter Where I Go' isn't just another release - it's a snapshot of a band doubling down on its identity, refining its voice, and refusing to compromise.

This is the sound of a band pushing forward - gritty, immediate, and totally their own. The debut album is coming. And if this single is anything to go by, it's going to hit hard.

