SODOM Pay Homage To Chris Witchunter With New Video

(Napalm) SODOM released the video for their new single "Witchhunter." The song is the second single from the upcoming studio album The Arsonist. "Witchhunter" is SODOM's homage to their late drummer Chris Witchunter and the video was created by Ex-SODOM guitar player Andy Brings.
We all know that good music is always also a question of sound. To this end, the human factor is crucial - along with the right equipment, of course - after all it's about authenticity and individual personality. With that in mind, German thrash metal band SODOM have come to a logical conclusion: To enable the most natural production possible, the drum parts on their latest album The Arsonist were recorded using a 24-track analog tape machine.
No studio tricks, no digital overdubs, or, to quote frontman Tom Angelripper: "No plastic! The difference in sound compared to today's standard drum productions is amazing and has had a positive effect on all the instruments. Naturally, time and effort as well as costs were also higher, but we're happy to fork out for a superior result."
However, it's not only the complex production process that testifies to the band's exceptional creative spirit, but also their diverse songwriting, which saw all four SODOM musicians - the aforementioned Tom Angelripper (vocals, bass), Frank Blackfire (guitar), York Segatz (guitar) and Toni Merkel (drums) - involved in the development of the material on The Arsonist.
Tom Angelripper continues: "Frank contributed those typical SODOM riffs and hooks again, whereas York favors more epic songwriting. As a perfect complement to both of them, Toni, who is also an excellent guitarist, contributed a number of songs and helped to make the album even more versatile."
