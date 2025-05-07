Stream Parker McCollum's New Single 'Big Sky'

(TPR) Multi-Platinum and award-winning Country superstar, Parker McCollum, has released "Big Sky" off his highly anticipated fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, out on June 27th. The track, written by McCollum, Charlie Magnone and Jarrod Morris, is a wanderer's anthem about boundless freedom while still looking for something to be tethered to.
The song follows McCollum's two other releases from the album - "What Kinda Man," which is currently impacting Country radio and climbing the charts, and "Hope That I'm Enough." The upcoming album is a return to the sound that put McCollum on the map that blends traditionalism with contemporary appeal.
Fans can see McCollum live at the 60th ACM Awards streaming live on Prime Video on May 8th from The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX. McCollum is currently out on the road opening for George Strait during select dates this summer and for his own headlining, PARKER MCCOLLUM Tour.
