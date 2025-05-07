Willie Nile To Deliver 'The Great Yellow Light' Next Month

(HWM) Veteran NYC rocker Willie Nile will be releasing his new album "The Great Yellow Light" on June 20 on CD, 12" LP vinyl, digital download and via streaming services on River House Records.

The Great Yellow Light is filled with passionate guitar-driven, melodic songs, a mix of anthemic rockers and sensitive ballads with a subtle socio-political message throughout. Willie was joined in the studio by his core band Jimi Bones - electric & acoustic guitars, backing vocals, Johnny Pisano - bass, backing vocals and Jon Weber - drums, providing soaring lead vocals, electric guitar and piano himself. Besides Earle, special guests include Irish music icon Paul Brady on vocals, The Hooters' Rob Hyman and Eric Bazilian on keys and strings respectively, Black 47 members Larry Kirwan, Fred Parcells, and Chris Byrne and legendary sidemen Waddy Wachtel and David Mansfield.

Among The Great Yellow Light's highlights is "Wake Up America" which Nile describes as "a call out to our better angels. Even though the history of America is riddled with pain and injustice and the divisions between us are greater than ever, I refuse to give in. I know we can do better than this. Heartfelt thanks to Steve for bringing his beautiful ragged, gritty, street-wise voice to it." "Washington's Day" was written by Willie with Rob Hyman and Eric Bazilian and 5 x Grammy nominated producer Rick Chertoff; it portrays, "Romeo and Juliet in Arlington National Cemetery. A prayer for hope, compassion, liberty, and a better world for all mankind," according to Nile. He calls "Electrify Me"" A raucous punk howl. Passion and compassion lives and is worth fighting for."

"For me, the album's title refers to those rare magical moments of awe and wonder that make life worth living," says Willie. "My band played great on these sessions, no doubt thanks to all the live shows we've been doing. The special guests each brought unique magic to the party! Bless all their generous hearts."

