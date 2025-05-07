Yungblud Announces IDOLS Album And Tour

(HR) The fourth studio album by the 27-year-old international creative force Yungblud was announced today, alongside news of his world tour which includes North American dates for this fall.

Yungblud, whose last two albums went to number one in the UK and broke into the Billboard top 100, and whose back catalogue has accumulated an astonishing 6 billion streams globally, has announced that his forthcoming body of work, 'IDOLS,' part 1 will be released on June 20 via Locomotion/Capitol Records.

The 13-track offering is Yungblud's most ambitious yet. Making sure of no distractions, he headed to a location just outside of where he grew up in the north of England with producer Matt Schwartz at the helm, Bob Bradley on additional production, and guitarist Adam Warrington.

On 'Idols', Yungblud explores the theme of hero-worship; how we look to others for validation, often putting others' lives on a pedestal at the expense of the richness of our own experiences. Yungblud says, "We turn to others for an identity before turning to ourselves. Self-belief, self-reclamation, self-evolution and change. As we grow up, we lose our belief in magic and mystery. We begin to rationalize everything; our cage walls build up." He added, "We compare ourselves to 15 different people before we've even had our breakfast".

IDOLS will be available on June 20 in digital, CD and 4 vinyl variants; standard black vinyl, limited edition signed "Distant Smoke" marble vinyl, indie exclusive signed "Supermoon" silver vinyl, Amazon exclusive "Wishing Well" magenta vinyl and Spotify exclusive "Hell and Back" two color vinyl. Each vinyl includes a 4-page lyric booklet and 1 of 6 collectible double-sided photo lithos - unique to each vinyl variant - designed to form a cross-shaped image when the set is completed.

On August 23, Yungblud's 16-date North American headline tour will start in Los Angeles, CA, with support from Sawyer Hill across all dates. General on-sale starts Friday, May 9 at 9am local. Artist pre-sale starts Tuesday, May 6 at 9am local. Spotify pre-sale starts Wednesday, May 7 at 9am local. Sign up to the Yungblud mailing list by 9am on Monday, May 5 for the ARTIST PRESALE code.

IDOLS WORLD TOUR - NORTH AMERICA

08/23 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

08/24 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

08/26 - The Union - Salt Lake City, UT

08/28 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

08/30 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

08/31 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

09/02 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

09/06 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.

09/09 - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

09/10 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI

09/12 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

09/14 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

09/16 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY

09/18 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

09/19 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

09/21 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

