5 Seconds of Summer's Calum Hood Shares 'Call Me When You Know Better' Video

() Calum Hood continues his solo era today, with the release of his new single "Call Me When You Know Better" alongside the official video. The track is featured on Calum's recently announced debut solo album ORDER chaos ORDER out June 13th via Capitol Records.

For Calum, "Call Me When You Know Better" was a sonic breakthrough when making the album. The track not only welds digital and organic sounds together to create the sonic skeleton of what would become ORDER chaos ORDER, but also became a representation of the erratic noise in Calum's mind and the chaos of contradicting thoughts, reflections, regrets and beyond.

Calum explains, "'Call Me When You Know Better' is a love letter in the form of an apology. For maybe not being the best lover or friend to the people who mean the most to me. Thoughts contradicting one another, talking over each other and stretching reality. It's a reflection on mistakes made, perpetual regret and self pity."

The single follows "Don't Forget You Love Me" - released in March and deemed a "Song You Need To Know" by Rolling Stone - the track serves as the album's emotional cornerstone and introduced listeners to the raw honesty and sonic depth that defines it.

Having spent the past 14 years touring the world and releasing music as one fourth of global phenomenon 5 Seconds of Summer - which claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 with three consecutive albums and has amassed over 7 billion combined global streams across its songs - Calum strikes out on his own for the first time, and emerges not just as a solo musician, but as an introspective storyteller. The result of a deeply personal creative journey, the album explores the strength it takes to look inward and to move forward through pain.

Crafted primarily alongside Jackson Phillips, aka Day Wave, with key contributions from David Burris (Lauren Spencer Smith, ITZY) and TMS, ORDER chaos ORDER is heady, raw, tender work that is unflinchingly sincere, buoyed by hints of a coiled intensity within - a record that showcases the 29-year-old musician's mastery of nuance and emotional depth. While ORDER chaos ORDER marks a new beginning, it is also a reckoning with Calum's past.

"This album was made in a tumble dryer of knowing and not knowing," said Calum. "I started out with a vision-order-but quickly became overwhelmed by the process-chaos. Eventually, I learned to embrace both, and that balance became the heart of the record. There are things I've never been able to sing about in the band-my upbringing, my family, the places life has taken me. This album is about laying those things to rest and allowing listeners to connect in their own way."

Related Stories

5 Seconds of Summer's Calum Hood Announces Solo Album

News > Calum Hood