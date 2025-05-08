Ambrosia, Player Star Lead Yacht Rock Symphony Lineup

(SRO) Yacht Rock Symphony is an unforgettable concert experience featuring a legendary lineup of iconic classic rock hitmakers. It's set to debut with two initial shows, June 28 in Columbus, OH, and October 11 in Ft. Worth, TX, with more dates to be announced.

These extraordinary evenings will feature the original artists who shaped one of rock's most iconic eras collaborating with a local orchestra. Reimagining classic hits in a symphonic setting, this musical journey will include performances from Ambrosia, John Ford Coley (of England Dan & John Ford Coley), Peter Beckett (the voice of Player), and Elliot Lurie (of Looking Glass).

Created by Steve Selak and booked by Randy Chaplin, the concept tour of Yacht Rock artists paired with a symphony is something that has never been done. "Yacht Rock has continued to explode in popularity and I was looking for ways to get into larger and more prestigious venues," Selak explains. "It's difficult to find a show that can sell tickets and something audiences haven't seen before. Everyone I spoke to felt the next logical step was to add an orchestra. Fortunately, our gamble has paid off."

Chaplin adds, "As the leading boutique agency in booking Adult Contemporary artists with Symphony Orchestras for their Pops series, I always look for new and exciting artist ideas to present to the artistic administrators at all the symphony orchestras. When Steve [Selak] approached me with the Yacht Rock Symphony show, I said yes right away."

The set lists will include top Yacht Rock hits that continue to gain popularity, as they find new fans among younger generations, while still resonating with their core fans. Ambrosia, John Ford Coley, Peter Beckett (The Voice of Player), and Elliot Lurie (of Looking Glass) will take the stage to perform their chart-topping Billboard hits from the 1970s and 1980s, including favorites like "You're The Only Woman," "How Much I Feel," "I'd Really Love To See You Tonight," and "Baby Come Back." With five Top 40 Billboard hits and five Grammy nominations, Ambrosia delivers their signature blend of progressive rock and soulful melodies. John Ford Coley brings chart-topping favorites like "I'd Really Love to See You Tonight" and "Nights Are Forever Without You." Peter Beckett returns with the #1 smash "Baby Come Back," and Elliot Lurie revisits the timeless Looking Glass classic "Brandy (You're A Fine Girl)."

Here are some quotes from the YACHT ROCK SYMPHONY artists:

Q: So many Yacht Rock songs have held up and, in fact, they are reaching a whole new audience. What do you credit that to?

JOE PUERTA (AMBROSIA): "The essence of any hit record is the hook--the chorus that you can't get out of your head. That lyric that strikes a nerve or touches the heart. These songs contain some of the strongest hooks of the era they came from. Beyond our diehard fans who grew up with the music, we're equally excited that we've attracted a whole new audience! Seeing a lot of younger faces in the crowd-fans we never thought we would be reaching at this point in our career-speaks to the music and songs that have stood the test of time (over 50 years), and we are enjoying every minute of it!"

BURLEIGH DRUMMOND (AMBROSIA): "It was a great era for pop music, and especially songwriting. My children grew up hearing these songs and have made them part of their musical library. I believe that's the case with most of the audience that come to our shows-you have some original fans alongside their children. Many of the fans have been listening to these songs for their whole lives. Every night, I'm impressed by how many of the younger audience members know all the lyrics of all these tunes."

JOHN FORD COLEY: "So many Yacht Rock songs originally included strings or horns and other instruments on the recordings that touring artists weren't able to include on the road. To now be able to perform with a fuller sound brings a new dimension to the songs."

PETER BECKETT (the voice of PLAYER): "I credit the longevity of these songs to the fact that they're actually good. The music quality from the late 60's to the early 80's has stood the test of time. To be able to recreate that sound on this tour is really exciting."

ELLIOT LURIE: "The term 'yacht rock' began as a bit of a joke. However, people got into the music as a genre, I think what stood out was the quality of the musicianship, songwriting, and recording. The fact that the songs continue to resonate with modern audiences is gratifying."

Q: What can audiences expect at these upcoming shows?

JOE PUERTA (AMBROSIA): "We have carefully chosen the songs we felt had the biggest impact on our audience. The show features many iconic songs from the 'yacht rock genre.' We're hoping that when people come to the shows, they will take a trip down memory lane as they listen to the soundtrack of their lives."

BURLEIGH DRUMMOND (AMBROSIA): "They can expect non-stop hits from an era of iconic songwriting with talented artists performing their own songs. Beautiful orchestrations, YACHT ROCK on steroids!"

JOHN FORD COLEY: "Reaching a new audience was the biggest surprise for me. It's impossible to tell you the thrill of hearing and seeing an audience singing the songs, sometimes louder than we are playing. If I could wish one thing for people, it would be experiencing the sheer joy of having people sing your songs back to you. Nothing like it."

PETER BECKETT (the voice of PLAYER): "We're hopeful that the audience will hear the tunes they grew up listening to, with a whole new dimension. In a sense, a new take on the soundtrack of their youth."

ELLIOT LURIE: "Audiences can expect to hear the yacht rock songs performed by the original artists with symphonic accompaniment tailored to those songs, with an added layer of smoothness from the symphony!"

Stay tuned for additional YACHT ROCK SYMPHONY tour dates.

