Blusher Deliver New Single 'WHATEVERWHATEVER'

(Atlantic) Australian pop trio and noted ones to watch Blusher return with the pulsating and carefree "WHATEVERWHATEVER" via Atlantic Records. Finding its sound within fresh synth-pop and dreamy nostalgia, Jade, Lauren and Miranda deliver inescapable melodies that highlights a nonchalant escapism. This song follows the recent release of "RACER" which boldly opened a new chapter for the band.

"This song is for the times when you just need to be reminded - "it's not that deep". We wanted to make something you can yell in your car to shake off the pressure and heaviness. We wrote this to remind ourselves that to truly be creative you have to let go." Blusher says of the new single.

Blusher (Jade, Lauren + Miranda) are establishing themselves as an unstoppable live act having just come off an North American tour supporting Swedish hitmakers NOTD, and performing at Coca-Cola Sip And Sounds Festival alongside Halsey, Khalid and Benson Boone, and Riverbeat Festival alongside Missy Elliott and The Killers. Over the past two years they have supported Sugababes, Tove Lo, Aurora and The Rions in Australia, and Dadi Freyr in the UK, Europe and North America. Additionally in the UK they played at BST Hyde Park headlined by Kylie Minogue, performed at Latitude Festival as well as their debut London headline show. In December 2024 they conducted their debut sold out headline Australian tour, and will return to Australia later this month to perform at triple j's One Night Stand on Sunday 24 May in Busselton WA alongside Spacey Jane, LUUDE, Ruby Fields, 3% and more.

"WHATEVERWHATEVER" and "RACER" kickstarts a new chapter after they released five singles in 2024 including 'Somebody New', 'Overglow', '24 Hours in Paris', 'Accelerator' and 'Rave Angel', all which followed on from their 2023 debut EP Should We Go Dance? . Their discography boasts over 14 million global streams, and has seen them accumulate over 430K Spotify monthly listeners.

