Dance Gavin Dance Announce New Album 'Pantheon'

(BPM) Dance Gavin Dance is excited to announce their highly anticipated new album Pantheon, set to be released on September 12th via Rise Records. Their first full length release since 2022's Jackpot Juicer - which debuted at #8 in the Billboard Top 200 - Pantheon sees the band building on their signature genre defying sound with soul shredding breakdowns, pop infused melodies, frenzied screams, and guest vocals from the legendary master of Pfunk, George Clinton on the song "Space Cow Initiation Ritual".

In addition to announcing their new album, Dance Gavin Dance has released their new single "Midnight At McGuffy's". Along with the song comes a brand new music video - a surreal, Escher-esque trip through flashing lights and desert landscapes that will leave you questioning what is real.

Shares drummer Matt Mingus: "We're incredibly ecstatic to share our 11th full-length album, Pantheon, with the world. We poured our hearts and souls into this record-it has all the signature elements our fans have come to expect, along with fresh sounds and new styles that truly spotlight Andrew as our new vocalist. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride that is Pantheon."

Catch Dance Gavin Dance on tour this spring. The headlining Return Of The Robot Tour kicks off on May 22nd. A number of shows are already sold out - including night two in Philadelphia, Toronto, Charlotte, Phoenix, and Riverside - with more expected to sell out soon. Fans in Chicago can also look forward to the 4th annual Swanfest, with special guests Glassjaw, Animals As Leaders, The Fall Of Troy, Kurt Travis, and Return Of the Robot tourmates The Home Team, Belmont, and Dwellings.

