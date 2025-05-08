DDG Reveals Video For 'Fine Shyt' Featuring BIA

(TFG) DDG has unleashed the brand-new music video for "fine shyt" featuring BIA. The high-octane video, which was directed by Nick Mays (DaBaby, Key Glock), follows the release of DDG's new heavily anticipated studio album, blame the chat, this past Friday (May 2).

DDG and BIA curate an electric vibe in the house party-themed new video for "fine shyt," which is apropos as there's much to celebrate. Beside his Epic labelmate multi-platinum global star BIA, who is coming off a banner career year herself, DDG brings the energy of the song to life, playing seamlessly off his tag-team partner as they trade bars and camera angles with captivating ease. From the lights to the drip, DDG looks every bit like the superstar he has become.

DDG delivered blame the chat last week, which saw him hit the peak of his powers in the worlds he dominates. Immediately upon release, buzz was at a fever pitch, with XXL proclaiming that "DDG has been putting in the work this year," while The FADER exclaimed that the album is "poised to take the Michigan artist over the edge." The music video for "what i prefer," which premiered with the album, has been trending on YouTube every day since release within the top 3. On Friday, DDG celebrated the album at Neuehouse Hollywood not just with his peers and industry insiders, but also with die hard fans who were key to the album's creation, livestreaming the evening on Twitch to bring his global fanbase in on the festivities. In speaking with VIBE that evening, he pointed out that he hoped his fans know "they make the most impact in the music...I feel like we're changing the music industry. I feel like every artist is going to start realizing that the fans need to pick what they want to listen to."

While DDG has always held a strong relationship with his fans via the powers of the internet and social media, he recently took things to a whole new level, planting his flag firmly at the forefront of a vanguard of artists. Already dubbed "one of the most powerful streamers in Hip-Hop" by Complex, DDG took things into the stratosphere a month ago when he launched his 7 day streamathon event, dubbed the "hit-a-thon," which occurred on his Twitch channel (here). During the livestream, where he was live 24 hours per day while he worked on the new body of work, he brought fans in on the process of creating an album via the power of Twitch chat, workshopping his art with him. It saw producers and guest artists come by to write and record, as well as collaborate with DDG in real-time. Fans gave feedback on lyrics, beat choices, and more, and saw a full 360 view of a week in the life of an artist completing an album- even doing media interviews and content while live. On the final night of the stream, DDG was the #1 live channel in the world on Twitch and reached a milestone subscription number. To celebrate, he cut his locs off live, a literal transformation as he steps into the boldest era of his career.

Among the collaborators who came by to work on the cohesive, yet eclectic body of work were Ty Dolla $ign and Rich the Kid, who are featured on the album's new single "Speed." Additionally, appearances by BIA ("fine shyt"), DaBaby (recent single "motion"), and Wiz Khalifa ("lemonade"), sent the internet into a frenzy. The album also includes the fan-favorite viral track "pink dreads" ft. PlaqueBoyMax which jump started the journey to the release of blame the chat.

"pink dreads" initially took over at the very start of 2025, after DDG created the song with PlaqueBoyMax while live on Twitch. Immediately, clips of the recording went viral across socials as the song garnered tens of millions of streams and charted on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The early and immediate success of the song prompted Rolling Stone to note that the Michigan-bred artist is part of the "next generation obliterating all of the norms old heads once held dear."

Over the last several years, DDG has vaulted to the upper echelon of the culture. With over a billion and a half streams across his catalogue, the artist has achieved RIAA certifications for several hits - including "I'm Geekin" (gold), "Arguments" (gold), "Hood Melody" (gold) and break-out smash "Moonwalking In Calabasas" (double platinum). His status has been cemented by covering the coveted XXL Freshman Class issue and being named to Forbes 30 Under 30 for music.

With blame the chat, DDG once again is set to take his career to new heights.

Related Stories

Watch DDG's 'What I Prefer' Video

BIA Delivers New Anthem 'We On Go'

DDG Kicks Off A Seven Day Twitch Streamathon For New Album

News > DDG