Gasoline Lollipops Deliver New Song 'Holy Rebel'

(MPG) Colorado-based alt-country rock band Gasoline Lollipops release their new single "Holy Rebel" from upcoming LP Kill The Architect, out June 13 via ALP Recordings. Produced by longtime Los Lobos member Steve Berlin, the album tackles our struggle for balance and connection in the midst of political turmoil.

"Holy Rebel" showcases the band's heavier side with frontman Clay Rose's gravely baritone confronting the evil that lives within us over a dark and menacing sonic landscape. Rock and Roll Globe lauded the "grittier tune," likening the group to "Lucero, Sixteen Horsepower and even Violator-era Depeche Mode."

About the new track, Rose shares: "'Holy Rebel' is a slowly writhing fever dream. A man locked in the coils of his constricting mind. A god, a devil, an ego, and a spirit. The constant pressure of morality and instinct squeezes them into a singularity at the bottom of a black hole. The Big Bang is imminent, and the conclusion of Holy Rebel makes it felt."

From the new album, the band has already released the reflective first single "Humanity" and its frenetic official music video. Taking shape as Rose composed music for Sam & Delilah, a psychedelic country ballet based upon the Biblical tale of Samson and Delilah, the record tackles the duality of human nature - good and evil / light and dark - and how balance is only achieved when we accept both sides of the coin into ourselves. This is also reflected in the LP's sound, with many of the songs firmly rooted in the band's folk and country influences (like "Humanity") and the other half owing more to the noisy punk rock Rose grew up listening to (with "Holy Rebel" being a prime example of this).

Kill the Architect was recorded with Berlin at Dockside Studio in Lafayette, Louisiana from a series of live-in-the-studio performances. In addition to Berlin, the album features appearances from a number of Rose's friends and musical collaborators including GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov, Fruition's Mimi Naja, Phoebe Hunt and Rose's mother Donna Farar, a longtime Nashville songwriter. Formed in the early 2000s as a cow-punk duo, the Gasoline Lollipops' hometown following in Colorado eventually began to expand and so did their lineup which currently includes Don Ambory, Scott Coulter, Brad Morse and Kevin Matthews.



