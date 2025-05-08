Jesse Daniel Returns To His 'Mountain Home' On New Single

(MPG) Rising country artist Jesse Daniel releases new single "Mountain Home" from his upcoming LP Son of the San Lorenzo out June 6 via Lightning Rod Records. A dedication to the Northern California mountains and valleys that raised him, the track uses plucky banjo, nostalgic fiddle and down-home harmonica to reminisce on a simple life.

Earlier this week, Daniel announced a run of West Coast tour dates this August, which will precede his official AmericanaFest showcase in Nashville and a number of shows in Australia this fall.

Daniel shares, "This song is a reminiscing, or romanticizing, of the past. How you can go home, but you can never truly go back to recreate the past. All we are left to do is bear the imprint of those times in their reflection on our daily lives. To savor the bittersweet memories and move ahead."

From the album, Daniel has already shared the reflective collaboration with Charles Wesley Godwin "Time Well Spent For A Man" that earned a rave 9.1 review from Country Central who called it "beautiful," as well as the hopeful and soulful first single "My Time Is Gonna Come," which garnered praise from American Songwriter, Whiskey Riff, Holler, All Country News and more. Recorded live to tape at The Bomb Shelter in Nashville, the 11-song collection offers up a candid accounting of Daniel's remarkable journey, from his early years hitchhiking in the shadow of the Santa Cruz Mountains to his tumultuous adolescence and battles with addiction, to the people, and music, that ultimately saved his life. Taking shape while he was on the road last year, the album expands on his sound in a way that wears its influences on its sleeve, from the California country of the Eagles and the Flying Burrito Brothers to classic rock like Led Zeppelin and the Allman Brothers. In addition to the Charles Wesley Godwin feature, it includes instrumentation from Charlie McCoy, Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboardist Peter Keys and SteelDrivers banjo player Richard Bailey.

Last year marked a turning point for Daniel's career, beginning with creating the theme song to comedian Dusty Slay's Netflix special Workin' Man that was released in January. He then released his critically-acclaimed album Countin' The Miles which garnered praise from Billboard, Texas Monthly, Cowboys & Indians, Bandcamp, BrooklynVegan, Whiskey Riff, No Depression, Holler and many more. The album went on to debut in the top 30 on the Americana Radio Chart and led to a tour supporting Godwin. To close out the year, he released a duo of collaborative singles with Benjamin Tod which was followed by a co-headline tour.

He will also perform a hometown album release show on May 31 on his home turf at the Felton Redwood Mountain Faire in Felton, CA.

Tour Dates:

5/31 - Felton, CA @ Redwood Mountain Faire 2025

6/21 - Itajaí, Brazil @ The Ranch Truck

6/26 - Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob's

6/27 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

7/6 - London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

7/8 - Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher

7/9 - Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort

7/10 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

7/11 - Lille, Belgium @ Sjock Festival 2025

7/12 - Breim, Norway @ Stiftinga Norsk Country Treff

7/14 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Tradgarn

7/16 - Koln, Germany @ Die Kantine

7/17 - Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands @ Zwarte Cross 2025

7/18 - Eging Am See, Germany @ Pullman City Western Town

7/19 - Ruti, Switzerland @ Marty Stables AG

7/20 - Balzers, Liechtenstein @ Burg Gutenberg

8/22 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

8/23 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

8/24 - Bend, OR @ Domino Room

8/27 - Chico, CA @ Sierra Nevada Big Room

8/28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

8/29 - Venice, CA @ The Venice West

8/30 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

10/10 - Rockhampton, Australia @ Great Western Hotel

10/11 - Mareeba, Australia @ Mareeba Rodeo

10/12 - Mareeba, Australia @ Mareeba Rodeo

10/15 - Petrie Terrace, Australia @ Lefty's Old Time Music Hall

10/16 - Cronulla, Australia @ Brass Monkey

10/17 - Paddington, Australia @ Paddo RSL

10/18 - Archies Creek, Australia @ The Archies Creek Hotel

10/19 - Brunswick, Australia @ Brunswick Ballroom

10/24 - Fremantle, Australia @ Honky Tonk Blues

10/25 - Boyup Brook, Australia @ Harvey Dickson's Country Music Centre

