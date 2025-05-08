Killswitch Engage, Snapcase Lead The Dogs Of Hope Charity Comp

(ASPR) Killswitch Engage, Snapcase and more are featured on the forthcoming The Dogs Of Hope, a brand new compilation album to raise funds for no-kill animal shelter in rural Alabama, which will be released on August 1st.

"This isn't about changing the whole world," says Tom Bejgrowicz, who began volunteering at RCAS in 2020. "It's about changing a world-one animal at a time."

For every one of us who have asserted that "dogs are man's/human's best friend," Iodine Recordings and Tom Bejgrowicz (who has worked with The Beastie Boys, Quicksand, and Johnny Cash) have corralled some of the finest names in the alternative, hardcore, and metal scenes to put their money where their mouths are.

Complete with 14 (13 of them exclusive) tracks from Snapcase, Walter Schreifels (Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Killswitch Engage, Jeromes Dream, Death Ray Vision, Orange 9MM, Deadguy, Lybica, Roman Candle, Drought, Enforced, and Taken, this is a tribute like none other. Slated for release on August 8, this summer is officially going to the dogs.

With a cover designed by Jeremy Dean (Green Day, The Rolling Stones, The Bronx) and the project mastered by the legendary Jack Shirley (Deafhaven, Joyce Manor, Quicksand), The Dogs Of Hope is a sonic love letter to the canines that roam the streets of Randolph County in Alabama. Their slobbery smiles of trust have emboldened some of the greatest musicians to put pen to paper to share songs for some of the most deserving four-legged friends around.

A living and breathing symbol of the indie community's love for community care, 100% of the sales both digitally and physically from The Dogs Of Hope will be going directly to the Randolph County Animal Shelter (RCAS), nestled in rural Wedowee, Alabama.

This no-kill, privately run facility has to date saved thousands of animal's lives, all despite their lack of public funding or support from the county.

Operating with a small staff at a completely full capacity since 2021, the Randolph County Animal Shelter is a beacon of hope in a region that features no spay/neuter programs. Committed to providing life-changing services for the animals of Wedowee, we can now all be a part of making this ever-changing world a better place to live in by supporting and listening to artists who are already the favorites of millions.

THE DOGS OF HOPE TRACK LISTING:

"Pigs on the Wing (Part 1)" - Walter Schreifels

"Disruption" - Alex Skolnick

"Blood Upon The Ashes" - Killswitch Engage

"Back To Square One" - Snapcase

"The Seventeen Downtown" - Jeromes Dream

"Only Wolves Remain" - Death Ray Vision

"Pretend I'm Human (2025)" - Orange 9mm

"Makeshift Black Metal Smasher" - Deadguy

"Phaser" - Lybica

"How to Be Considered When You're Not in the Room" - Roman Candle

"Abbatoir" - Drought

"Radiation Sickness" - Enforced

"D4"- Taken

"Pigs on the Wing (Part 2)" - Walter Schreifels

