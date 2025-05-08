Linkin Park Honored With Soundexchange Hall Of Fame Award

(SpinLab) SoundExchange announced today that Linkin Park has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The honor recognizes the innovative rock band as one of the most streamed creators in the organization's 20-plus year history of administering digital performance royalties.

Linkin Park consists of vocalist Mike Shinoda, guitarist Brad Delson, bassist Phoenix, and DJ Joe Hahn, alongside new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong (of critically acclaimed band Dead Sara) and drummer Colin Brittain (songwriter/producer for G Flip, Illenium, One OK Rock). In 2024, the band returned to the top of the charts with their album From Zero, their first new release in seven years. The critically acclaimed album features #1 single "The Emptiness Machine" and propelled the band to be the only rock band in 2024 to exceed 2 billion streams. Linkin Park is currently on tour in support of the album, with dates planned throughout North America, Europe, and South America. From Zero (Deluxe Edition) will be released on May 16.

"It would be hard to consider rock music in the context of SoundExchange's history without including Linkin Park," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "They're a monster group that has had tremendous impact on popular music, blending hard rock and hip-hop, scoring lasting hits, and soundtracking the lives of millions of fans the world over. We are proud to present Linkin Park with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

"We sincerely appreciate and celebrate everything that SoundExchange does for us and all recording artists. It is a true honor to be recognized as one of the most streamed artists of the last two decades," said Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda. "The recognition is even more important to us now as our next chapter unfolds, honoring the past, present, and future of everything that is Linkin Park."

Related Stories

Watch Linkin Park's Visualizer for New Single 'Unshatter'

Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show

Linkin Park Move Stadium Show To Smaller Venue

Linkin Park Unleash 'Up From The Bottom' Video

News > Linkin Park