Lorde Launching Ultrasound World Tour

(Republic) New Zealand alt-pop icon Lorde has announced Ultrasound a fall North American and European headline tour. Pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 14th at 10am local, and general on sale begins Friday, May 16th at 10am local.

The tour kicks off in September, with stops at iconic venues around the world-including Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and London's O2 Arena-marking her first time headlining these stages. Support comes from Blood Orange, The Japanese House, Nilufer Yana, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack and Oklou on select dates.

This announcement follows the news of her highly anticipated new album Virgin-out June 27th-and the release of "What Was That," co-produced by Lorde, Jim-E Stack and Dan Nigro. The track has been praised for its raw energy and emotional immediacy, offering a glimpse into the sonic world of Virgin.

LORDE ULTRASOUND 2025 TOUR DATES

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center !*

Friday, September 19, 2025 - Chicago, IL - United Center !*

Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle !*

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center !*

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena !*

Friday, September 26, 2025 - Boston, MA - TD Garden =!

Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre =!

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center =!

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden !*

Friday, October 3, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center !*

Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem !*

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena !^

Thursday, October 9, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena !^

Friday, October 10, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena !^

Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory !^

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre =!

Friday, October 17, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena =!

Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum =!^

Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre !^

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Portland, OR - Moda Center !^

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena !^

Sunday, November 9, 2025 - Luxembourg - Rockhal $

Monday, November 10, 2025 - Paris, France - Zenith de Paris - La Villette %

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena =%

Sunday, November 16, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Arena &%

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro &%

Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Birmingham, UK - Utilitia Arena &%

Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Dublin, IE - RDS Simmonscourt &%

Monday, November 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live &

Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National !

Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena !

Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622 !

Monday, December 1, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Zenith !

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium !

Friday, December 5, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle !

Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena !

Monday, December 8, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen !

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet !

SUPPORT KEY

= Blood Orange

! Japanese House

& Nilufer Yana

*Chanel Beads

^Empress Of% Jim-E Stack

$ Oklou

