Loyle Carner Previews New Album With 'About Time' And 'Lyin'

(Republic) Loyle Carner shares new singles "about time / lyin." This marks Loyle's second, surprise two-song drop to preview his hugely-anticipated new album hopefully !, which will be released on June 20th via Island EMI and was introduced recently alongside the beguiling double single "all i need / in my mind."
Following the album's release, Loyle Carner will be heading on his hopefully ! world tour featuring an extensive run of global dates - beginning with his Glastonbury headline set this Summer, a string of European dates in October and continuing on to a US run in February 2026 with shows in New York, Chicago, D.C., Los Angeles and more.
"about time" has the instant feel of a landmark Loyle Carner record. Contemplative but uplifting, its loose, live-band sound cushions a flow of startling honesty into growing up: what you let go of, and what you carry with you, out of adolescence. Although universal in spirit, "about time" is vividly open in personal detail: the track closes on a conversation about home between father and son, a relationship threaded throughout hopefully ! right down to its suitably-imperfect artwork (coloured in by his kid after Loyle left some photos within arm's reach).
B-side "lyin," meanwhile, puts Loyle Carner's long-hidden singing voice boldly front and centre. Fusing lullaby-esque acoustics with hushed rap, its tangible sense of light contends with the anxieties of love, and the growing responsibilities of adulthood.
hopefully ! is Loyle Carner as you've never seen or heard him before. A life-affirming exploration of fatherhood and childhood, the album is buoyed by a positivity and lightness of touch achieved in large part by stepping out of his comfort zone. In a series of firsts - singing, producing, accidentally forming the band of his dreams - Loyle Carner cultivates healthier boundaries while also allowing his audience in. It's a new era in which Carner continues to push the boundaries of his art, and himself: a passionate advocate around his experiences of dyslexia and ADHD - notably founding the Chilli Con Carner cookery workshops - last year he received an honorary doctorate from UAL in recognition of his powerful rise thus far. He was also recently confirmed to make his acting debut in Mint, a BBC drama from BAFTA-nominated Scrapper director Charlotte Regan, with further exciting visual projects to follow.
Loyle Carner first emerged with 2013's A Little Late EP, and has since forged a signature blend of unflinching, diaristic lyricism with ambitious, genre-disruptive sounds. His debut album, 2017's Yesterday's Gone, untangled personal experiences of grief, and the pressures of coming-of-age; 2019 follow-up, Not Waving, but Drowning, further showcased Loyle's ability to set hip-hop against old-soul wisdom. A cathartic turning point proved to be 2022's hugo: a taut, textured exploration of Black identity and anger, which also secured his second Top 3 album. Having been twice shortlisted for the Mercury Prize - and scored further BRIT and NME Award nominations - Carner has earned an impassioned worldwide following, with 1.1B streams, campaigns with global brands (YSL, New Balance, Nike) and sold-out shows including Alexandra Palace, Wembley Arena, Eventim Apollo, O2 Academy Brixton and Royal Albert Hall in his beloved London hometown alone. This journey climaxed in a headline appearance at All Points East's 35,000 capacity Victoria Park last summer, which hopefully ! emerged in the wake of.
Loyle Carner Shares Two New Songs
The Who Announce North America Farewell Tour- Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release- Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical - more
3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer- Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Riff Revealed By Wolfgang- more
Post Malone Recruits Tayler Holder For Travelin' Tailgate Tour Dates- Thompson Square Releasing New Single 'You Were There'- Parker McCollum- more
Ed Sheeran Shares 'Old Phone' Video- Lorde Launching Ultrasound World Tour- DDG Reveals Video For 'Fine Shyt' Feat BIA- Mimi Webb and Meghan Trainor- more
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Ghost Becomes Fifth Most Popular Rock Band on Ultimate Guitar
Primus Unveils New Drummer, New Song, and New Era
Mark Morton Shares 'Dust' Video Featuring Cody Jinks and Grace Bowers
Tetrarch Deliver 'Best Of Luck' Ahead Of Album Release
Ambrosia, Player Star Lead Yacht Rock Symphony Lineup
Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release
Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical Production
Dance Gavin Dance Announce New Album 'Pantheon'