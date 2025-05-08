Mark Morton Shares 'Dust' Video Featuring Cody Jinks and Grace Bowers

(TBG) Mark Morton, guitarist and songwriter for the five-time Grammy nominated, gold-selling band Lamb of God, has officially released the music video for his highly praised track "Dust" from his second solo album, Without The Pain. The video, which features exclusive in-studio footage, captures the powerful collaboration between Morton, Cody Jinks, and Grace Bowers, showcasing the creative energy behind the song.

The video gives fans an inside look into the creative process, highlighting Morton, Jinks, and Bowers as they collaborate in the studio to bring "Dust" to life. The track, which is a standout on Without The Pain, features deeply emotional lyrics and powerful performances from both artists. "Dust" tells a raw and heartfelt story, further solidifying Morton's evolution as an artist blending rock, blues, and country influences into a sound all his own.

Mark Morton, whose guitar work has shaped Lamb of God's iconic heavy metal sound, has embraced a more introspective and soulful side with his solo work. The release of Without The Pain marks a major shift in his musical journey, bringing him closer to his southern roots, with collaborations from country and southern rock icons such as Jason Isbell, Charlie Starr and Travis Denning.

"One of my favorite things about making this album has been all the opportunities for creative collaboration," shares Mark. "'Dust' was such a great example of that and an amazingly cool experience to be a part of. I wrote it in an afternoon together with Jaren Johnston and Cody Jinks, who would later perform the vocal. And trading off guitar solos with Grace Bowers was a total blast...that's me on the slide parts and Grace handling the shredding."

The release of "Dust" and its accompanying video is part of Mark's ongoing commitment to create authentic, genre-blurring music that resonates with a wide range of listeners. Without The Pain, out now, is available on all streaming platforms and in select physical formats, including an exclusive vinyl release for Record Store Day.

