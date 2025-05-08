Moses Sumney and Paramore's Hayley Williams Release 'I Like It I Like It'

(Orienteer) Moses Sumney and Paramore's Hayley Williams join forces on their first collaborative single "I Like It I Like It." The song sees Sumney flex his deeper vocal range and his dexterous ability to complement his collaborators. Williams reveals her sultry side on the second verse and in the song's climax.

Speaking about the song, Sumney shares: "Hayley Williams and Paramore underscored a large part of my anxious youth, so when I was writing this song about having an angsty crush on someone, I knew there would be no better person to sing it with than the queen of yearning. I'm glad we get to get soulful together."

"I Like It I Like It" was written by Sumney and co-produced with Quickly Quickly and Rob Bisel (SZA's "Kill Bill"). It's Sumney's second offering of 2025, following February's "Hey Girl(s)," featuring acclaimed singer Syd and Grammy-award-winning poet and singer Meshell Ndegeocello, the latter of whom Moses cited as one of his influences in his Lampoon Magazine cover story.

Last August, Moses released Sophcore, his first body of original music since his critically acclaimed double album grae in 2020. The EP features the singles "Vintage" and "Gold Coast" and showcases Sumney's continued musical evolution, highlighting more overt R&B influences and the singular voice on which he's built his career. The project received critical acclaim, landing spots on NPR, Paste Magazine, and Pitchfork's Best Songs of 2024 lists.

Hayley Williams's last solo offering was 2021's FLOWERS for VASES, on which she wrote, produced, and played every instrument. Her band Paramore won their first Grammys with 2023's This is Why, marking them the first female-fronted band to win Best Rock Album.

This song arrives on the heels of Sumney being announced as the face of Rabanne's Million Gold fragrance and precedes his theatrical stage debut in the Public Theatre's TWELFTH NIGHT this summer in Central Park. He will be joining an acclaimed ensemble consisting of Lupita Nyong'o, Sandra Oh, Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among others. Directed by Tony-award nominee Saheem Ali, the production will run from August 7th to September 14th.

