.

Moses Sumney and Paramore's Hayley Williams Release 'I Like It I Like It'

05-08-2025
Moses Sumney and Paramore's Hayley Williams Release 'I Like It I Like It'

(Orienteer) Moses Sumney and Paramore's Hayley Williams join forces on their first collaborative single "I Like It I Like It." The song sees Sumney flex his deeper vocal range and his dexterous ability to complement his collaborators. Williams reveals her sultry side on the second verse and in the song's climax.

Speaking about the song, Sumney shares: "Hayley Williams and Paramore underscored a large part of my anxious youth, so when I was writing this song about having an angsty crush on someone, I knew there would be no better person to sing it with than the queen of yearning. I'm glad we get to get soulful together."

"I Like It I Like It" was written by Sumney and co-produced with Quickly Quickly and Rob Bisel (SZA's "Kill Bill"). It's Sumney's second offering of 2025, following February's "Hey Girl(s)," featuring acclaimed singer Syd and Grammy-award-winning poet and singer Meshell Ndegeocello, the latter of whom Moses cited as one of his influences in his Lampoon Magazine cover story.

Last August, Moses released Sophcore, his first body of original music since his critically acclaimed double album grae in 2020. The EP features the singles "Vintage" and "Gold Coast" and showcases Sumney's continued musical evolution, highlighting more overt R&B influences and the singular voice on which he's built his career. The project received critical acclaim, landing spots on NPR, Paste Magazine, and Pitchfork's Best Songs of 2024 lists.

Hayley Williams's last solo offering was 2021's FLOWERS for VASES, on which she wrote, produced, and played every instrument. Her band Paramore won their first Grammys with 2023's This is Why, marking them the first female-fronted band to win Best Rock Album.

This song arrives on the heels of Sumney being announced as the face of Rabanne's Million Gold fragrance and precedes his theatrical stage debut in the Public Theatre's TWELFTH NIGHT this summer in Central Park. He will be joining an acclaimed ensemble consisting of Lupita Nyong'o, Sandra Oh, Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among others. Directed by Tony-award nominee Saheem Ali, the production will run from August 7th to September 14th.

Related Stories
Moses Sumney and Paramore's Hayley Williams Release 'I Like It I Like It'

News > Moses Sumney

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Who Announce North America Farewell Tour- Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release- Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical - more

3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer- Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Riff Revealed By Wolfgang- more

Day In Country

Post Malone Recruits Tayler Holder For Travelin' Tailgate Tour Dates- Thompson Square Releasing New Single 'You Were There'- Parker McCollum- more

-
Day In Pop

Ed Sheeran Shares 'Old Phone' Video- Lorde Launching Ultrasound World Tour- DDG Reveals Video For 'Fine Shyt' Feat BIA- Mimi Webb and Meghan Trainor- more

Reviews

On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Billy Idol - Dream Into It

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel

Latest News

Ghost Becomes Fifth Most Popular Rock Band on Ultimate Guitar

Primus Unveils New Drummer, New Song, and New Era

Mark Morton Shares 'Dust' Video Featuring Cody Jinks and Grace Bowers

Tetrarch Deliver 'Best Of Luck' Ahead Of Album Release

Ambrosia, Player Star Lead Yacht Rock Symphony Lineup

Lost 1976 Motorhead Album Set For Release

Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical Production

Dance Gavin Dance Announce New Album 'Pantheon'