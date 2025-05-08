Post Malone Recruits Tayler Holder For Travelin' Tailgate Tour Dates

(BMA) Tayler Holder is hitting the road with Post Malone's Travelin' Tailgate-a free, high-energy, game-day-inspired parking lot party held ahead of select stadium shows on Post's North American tour, which features Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell. Tayler will perform at six of the ten stops, starting Friday, May 9 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with additional appearances in Atlanta, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, and Miami. Fans can expect live music, exclusive merch, photo ops, carnival games, and even tattoos from Posty's personal artists.

Holder enthuses, "Growing up in the DFW area and seeing Post make it out and become so successful really motivated me to work harder. It's a real full-circle moment being on this tour and an added bonus that one of my biggest music career champions, Jelly Roll, is on this run as well. It's gonna be one the people won't forget."

Holder's buzz is hitting a fever pitch-and with his upcoming performances on Post Malone's Travelin' Tailgate, it's only intensifying ahead of his highly anticipated new single, "This Ain't You Leaving" out May 30th. With over 1,000 pre-saves, 12,000 shares, and a staggering 8 million views across socials, the new track caps off a banner year for Holder, who recently joined Chase Matthew as a special guest on the UK leg of his 2025 European Tour. Coming off his 18-city "Hits the Roof!" tour-part of Tin Roof's "Nashville Hits the Roof" series-Holder packed out venues in cities like Detroit, Indianapolis, and Louisville, performing through sub-freezing temperatures. His bond with fans remains front and center: after seeing a TikTok of a girl singing his music, he partnered with Gibson to surprise her with a guitar and brought her on stage in St. Louis to duet his hit, "Sittin' On Empty."

One of country music's fastest-rising stars, Holder has built an impressive fanbase and earned major accolades, including Male Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year (2023) from Up N Country. As the most-followed country artist on TikTok, he has seamlessly transitioned from influencer to recording artist. With over 500K monthly listeners on Spotify, Holder has racked up millions of streams on hits like "Dyin' Flame" (9M+ streams), "Nothin' But Neon" (5.8M streams), "Someone You Knew" (3.5M streams), and his heartfelt duet "Climb My Way to Heaven" with Cory Asbury (1.6M streams), solidifying his place in the country music scene.

Hailing from Alvarado, TX, a small town near Dallas, Holder's flair for entertainment was evident from a young age. By three, he was racing motocross, a passion he still enjoys as a hobby. After completing high school via homeschooling, Holder moved to California to follow his dreams of being an entertainer and started to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos and daily lifestyle content.

After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. With over 30 million followers across social media, Holder has seamlessly transitioned from influencer to a prominent voice in country music, captivating fans with his talent and authenticity. "I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike. I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people that have championed me."

Tayler Holder is immersed in songwriting and A&R sessions, honing his craft while hitting stages across the U.S. and U.K.-most recently as a featured performer on Post Malone's Travelin' Tailgate tour. As he gears up to release his highly anticipated new single, "This Ain't You Leaving," he's poised to share his next chapter with fans and further cement his rising status in the country music scene.

